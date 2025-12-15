Our Welsh Chapel Dream stars head out on tour

Great Pottery Throw Down judge and ceramic designer Keith Brymer Jones returns to the stage with a brand-new show.

Join Keith alongside his partner in life and crime, actor and designer Marj Hogarth, as they share stories of clay, craft, and their most ambitious project yet – bringing a building in Wales back to life.

Fresh from filming the third series of Channel 4’s Our Welsh Chapel Dream, Keith and Marj invite you behind the scenes of their creative partnership based on the restoration of Capel Salem, a Grade II listed 19th-century chapel in North Wales.

Together, they’ll reveal the highs, lows, and surprises they’ve uncovered whilst breathing new life into historic stone—from navigating Welsh planning regulations to discovering what resilience really means when the roof leaks and the budget doesn’t stretch. But this isn’t just about saving a building. It’s about restoring a community hub, creating a space where local potters can train as apprentices, and weaving Capel Salem back into the fabric of village life.

Watch Keith work his magic at the pottery wheel with live demonstrations. Hear Marj share her passion for making something beautiful from nothing, and why she’s spent decades quietly championing sustainable craft long before it became fashionable.

“This is an evening about more than restoration,” said Keith. “It’s about what we make, why we make it, and who we become in the making. Expect laughter, pottery, partnership, and the kind of warmth that only comes from two people who’ve learned to create a life together, one handmade piece at a time.”

Keith Brymer Jones and Marj Hogarth: Us, Pots and A Welsh Chapel visits:

Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Wednesday, May 13. Book tickets and find out more HERE

Cardiff New Theatre on Thursday June 18. Book tickets and find out more HERE

