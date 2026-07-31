Outdoor cinema returns to Welsh city with expanded programme for 2026

Nation.Cymru staff

Film fans can look forward to enjoying movie magic under the stars this summer as outdoor cinema returns to Swansea with an expanded programme for 2026.

Following the success of last year’s event, Swansea Council has extended the season to include screenings at both Singleton Park’s Lacrosse Field and the city’s Amphitheatre, next to the LC.

The programme features something for all ages, from family favourites and cult classics to hit musicals, giving audiences the chance to enjoy a big screen experience in some of Swansea’s best outdoor spaces.

The season gets underway on Wednesday 5 August at Singleton Park’s Lacrosse Field with a sing along screening of Disney’s Encanto, followed by a special 50th anniversary showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

A week later, on Wednesday 12 August, the action moves to the Swansea Amphitheatre for sing along musical Matilda The Musical and an evening screening of Wicked: For Good.

Tracey McNulty, Swansea Council’s Head of Cultural Services, Parks & Cleansing, said: “We’re thrilled to bring outdoor cinema back to Swansea with a programme that celebrates music, storytelling and community, and following the success of 2025’s Outdoor Cinema, this year’s season is being extended with an extra two films at the city’s Amphitheatre.

“Whether you’re a fan of cult classics or sing-along favourites, there’s something here for everyone to enjoy together.”

This year’s programme includes:

Encanto (PG) – Wednesday 5 August, 2.30pm, Singleton Park’s Lacrosse Field. A joyful sing along screening of Disney’s much loved musical adventure following the extraordinary Madrigal family. The event will also include family entertainment from favourite characters.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15) – Wednesday 5 August, 6.30pm, Singleton Park’s Lacrosse Field. A special 50th anniversary screening of the cult classic following Brad and Janet’s unforgettable encounter with Dr Frank N Furter.

Matilda The Musical (PG) – Wednesday 12 August, 2.30pm, Swansea Amphitheatre. A magical outdoor sing along screening based on Roald Dahl’s beloved story of a remarkable young girl who dares to change her own destiny.

Wicked: For Good (PG) – Wednesday 12 August, 6.30pm, Swansea Amphitheatre. The story of Elphaba and Glinda continues, exploring the powerful friendship between the two women and the choices that shape their futures.

Visitors can expect large outdoor screens, high quality sound and a relaxed festival atmosphere throughout the season.

Food and drink vendors will be available on site, although visitors are also welcome to bring their own picnic.

Further information about Swansea’s Outdoor Cinema programme, along with other events taking place across the city this summer, is available through Visit Swansea Bay.

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