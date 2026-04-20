Outdoor experts rank 10 best dog-friendly hikes in Wales

Amelia Jones

The best dog-friendly hikes in Wales have been revealed by outdoor experts, highlighting a range of scenic routes suitable for walkers and their four-legged companions.

Looking at average user ratings, the number of reviews, and the difficulty of the trail, outdoor experts at Millets have revealed the best dog-friendly hiking trails in Wales to explore in 2026.

The list features a mix of coastal paths, mountain climbs and countryside trails from across the country, with routes ranging from easy, dog-friendly walks to more challenging hikes suited to experienced walkers and energetic dogs.

Newborough Beach and Ynys Llanddwyn in Anglesey have been named Wales’ best dog-friendly hike, with an overall score of 7.40/10. The walk is rated as easy, making it accessible for most dogs and owners of all walking abilities. The beach also received an average user rating of 4.8/5 on AllTrails. The route winds through Newborough Forest first, with plenty of space for dogs to roam off the lead, before opening out onto a stunning beach with views across to the mountains of Eryri. The finale is Ynys Llanddwyn – a tidal island with a ruined church and old lighthouse that feels genuinely tucked away from the world.

Following in second is the Pen Y Fan Horseshoe, a high mountain hike in the Brecon Beacons. The hike has almost five times more reviews (3,978 compared to 848) than Newborough, as well as a 4.8 rating. Although it is ranked ‘hard’, which may make it less suitable for some dogs and owners, those who have done the hike report loving the challenge and the reward of the views at the peak of the hike. This also suits energetic and adventurous dogs, and is a big day out to run around and explore the mountains.

Aber Falls Circular completes the top three, totalling 5.97/10. The walk has a 4.7 rating from visitors, and many loved the variety of sights. From a historic stone circle to the spectacular waterfall, this walk is a feast for the eyes. For dogs, there is the opportunity to swim in the plunge pool below the falls, as well as wide open fields and wooded areas to explore. Overall, it is a popular and well-regarded walk for dog lovers.

Moel Famau Circular ranks fourth, providing well-maintained paths and open views, ideal for dogs that are comfortable with steady climbs.

Fifth place goes to Yr Wyddfa via the Llanberis Path, a longer but more gradual ascent that can suit dogs used to extended walks, followed by the Cadair Idris, Mynydd Moel, Craig Lwyd and Tal-y-Llyn Circular in sixth, which is more suited to experienced hikers with dogs that can handle rugged terrain.

In seventh place, Castell Dinas Bran Circular offers a mix of open countryside and historic surroundings, providing a varied and engaging walk for dogs, while Capel Curig Circular also ranks highly as a shorter, more accessible option for those looking for a gentler outing.

Towards the end of the list, the Four Waterfalls Trail from Clyngwyn takes ninth place, offering plenty of sensory interest for dogs along the route, with streams, woodland and multiple waterfalls to explore. Completing the top ten is Cadair Idris via the Minffordd Path, a steep and challenging climb that is best suited to experienced walkers with very fit and confident dogs.

Together, the rankings highlight the variety of dog-friendly walking routes available across Wales, from relaxed coastal strolls to more demanding mountain hikes, offering options for dogs and owners of all abilities.

List of top 10 dog-friendly hikes in Wales

Newborough Beach and Ynys Llanddwyn Pen Y Fan Horseshoe Rhaeadr Fawr (Aber Falls) Circular Moel Famau Circular Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) via Llanberis Path Cadair Idris, Mynydd Moel, Craig Lwyd, and Tal-y-Llyn Circular Castell Dinas Bran Circular Capel Curig Circular Four Waterfalls Trail from Clyngwyn Cadair Idris via Minffordd Path

You can view the full study here.