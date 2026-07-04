Overlooked stories of Aberfan to be told on stage this Autumn

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new theatre production marking the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster will tour Wales this autumn, exploring the tragedy’s legacy.

The Silent Volunteer, a documentary theatre piece from Avant Cymru, will highlight stories from the community and the ongoing risks still posed by coal tips today.

Written by Sue Bevan, who was just 10 years old on the day Aberfan happened, the piece explores the circumstances that led up to 21 October 1966, as ordinary people were ignored by the institutions of the time.

Based on Sue Bevan’s international award-winning play Hiraeth, The Silent Volunteer has a cast of descendants from the community who were directly impacted then and continue to be impacted years on.

Avant Cymru explained that The Silent Volunteer is not just about the Aberfan disaster itself, but also about memory, loss, responsibility, and the quiet heroism of the people who cared for the victims and their families in the aftermath.

Sue Bevan, writer, said; “There are shocking details of the Aberfan story here that most people still aren’t aware of, in particular the way in which bereaved families were treated with such contempt by a system that places profit above working people.

“Regarding the present, the play warns of the inevitable consequences if we fail again to address the current coal tip threat. So in a sense the play is a call to action – to make our voices heard, to get involved in the fight for our rights, and to demand change.”

Alongside the production will be an exhibition and Q&A, supported by the Coalfield Regeneration Trust, that explores the impact of coal tips, and how they are continuing to shape and affect mining communities today.

Natalie Sargent, Development Manager Wales at the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, said: “Coal tips are an important part of our shared history, but they are not only reminders of the past.

“For many communities, these landscapes remain closely connected to local heritage, identity and everyday life, with many now valued as green spaces, places for communities and important habitats for biodiversity.

“This project will help create vital conversations about how the legacy of coal tips can be understood and how communities can help shape their future. As restoration and remediation continue, it is essential that local voices are heard so that decisions reflect the needs and aspirations of communities today and for future generations.”

On the 60th anniversary of Aberfan, the production will visit Tylorstown Welfare Hall, which overlooks one of Wales’ largest coal tip remediation projects at the Llanwonno coal tip.

Triggered by Storm Dennis in 2020, over 60,000 tonnes of coal spoil slid down the mountain, and remediation work continues today.

Rachel Pedley, Artistic Director of Avant Cymru said: “After the Tylorstown landslide, we needed a voice to share how the community felt. For many,the landslide brought back memories of Aberfan. So many in the community volunteered that day.

“Then we met Sue who, as such a young volunteer at Aberfan, had a voice we needed to share. 60 years on from the disaster, this story is more needed than ever – a story that explores how the disaster changed families forever, impacted trust amongst communities, and enables us to discuss the at-risk tips of today.

“We need a clear future for our landscapes in ex-mining valleys like ours, and we hope the play will encourage this conversation.”

The Silent Volunteer, which is supported by Arts Council Wales and the Heritage Lottery Fund, will tour the following venues:

The tour will visit the following venues:

23 September – Torch Theatre, Milford Haven

9 October – Glowyr, Ammanford

14 October – Aberystwyth Arts Centre

15 October – Pwllheli Neuadd Dwyfor

16 October – Y The Lab Wrexham

20 October – Pontardawe Arts Centre

21 October – Tylorstown Welfare Hall

22 October – St Elfan’s, Aberdare

23 October – Maesteg Town Hall