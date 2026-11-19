Amelia Jones

A star-studded video has been released capturing the excitement and emotional reaction to the historical blockbuster Owain and Henry, currently earning rave reviews at the Wales Millennium Centre.

The video features a series of people sharing their thoughts on the production, with many praising its ambition, powerful performances and the importance of bringing Welsh history to life on stage.

Several speakers reflect on how much of Wales’ history remains unfamiliar to the public, despite its significance to the country’s identity, culture and heritage.

Welsh screenwriter Russell T Davies, best known for his work on Doctor Who and It’s a Sin, is among those featured in the video. He highlights how the production offers audiences an opportunity to discover a part of history that is often overlooked.

He said: “I suspect we know English history better than we know Welsh history, most of us, and that’s a terrible thing, but also a brilliant thing, because it means things like tonight can arrive and be so explosive and new and revelatory to us all.”

Fiona Hughes, who rose to fame on BBC’s The Traitors, also features in the video, sharing her appreciation for seeing Welsh history brought to life on stage.

She said: “Our Welsh history, it goes back thousands of years, like our language, and to actually see somebody play in our history, I think is wonderful.”

Actor Callum Scott Howells also features in the video, as well as Welsh broadcaster Luke Davies.

The video comes after several stars have been spotted watching the show, including: Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Michael Sheen’s long-time friend actor David Tennant.

Sheen himself also features in the video, saying: “The ambition of what we were trying to do with the company and with this play was to be able to perform on stages like this to a Welsh audience, telling a Welsh story that hasn’t been told like this before and to make it relevant for today, for an audience to be able to be entertained but to feel connected to what they’re hearing and seeing and to know that our stories matter. We can share them with each other and then share them with the world.”

Owain & Henry tells the story of Welsh prince Owain Glyndŵr, played by Michael Sheen, and his rebellion against English rule in 1400 after being declared an outlaw by King Henry IV.

Written by Welsh playwright Gary Owen and co-directed by Sheen and Steffan Donnelly, the historical drama explores power, national identity and the fight for Welsh independence, bringing one of the most defining chapters of Welsh history to the stage.

The production will run at Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre in Cardiff until 28 November. You can buy limited tickets here.