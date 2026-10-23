Owain & Henry starring Michael Sheen to stream on National Theatre at Home

Nation.Cymru staff

Owain & Henry starring Michael Sheen and Linus Roache is to be captured live from the Wales Millennium Centre for streaming online.

Gary Owen’s historical epic, a Wales Millennium Centre and Welsh National Theatre co-production, will be available on National Theatre at Home from 1 March 2027.

Multi-award-winning Welsh actor Michael Sheen is known for his extensive TV, film and stage work including Staged, Out There and Amadeus, and can currently be seen entertaining UK viewers on Celebrity Traitors. He is joined by acclaimed stage and screen actor Linus Roache ( Law & Order, Vikings, Richard II ) in Gary Owen’s historical epic, bringing a pivotal chapter of Welsh history to audiences around the world.

The production will be captured during its run at the Donald Gordon Theatre at Wales Millennium Centre from 5-28 November 2026 before being made available to audiences worldwide exclusively on National Theatre at Home, joining the platform’s growing collection of over 120 productions.

Written by Olivier Award-winning Welsh playwright Gary Owen (Iphigenia in Splott) and co-directed by Michael Sheen and Steffan Donnelly. Owain & Henry explores the explosive struggle between the Welsh prince Owain Glyndŵr and King Henry IV. A historical epic charged with poetic power, the production examines competing visions of leadership, nationhood and power as Glyndŵr’s rebellion threatens to reshape the future of Britain. Marking a landmark moment for Welsh theatre, Owain & Henry brings this extraordinary story to life with a scale and ambition rarely seen on stage.

In 1400, Owain Glyndŵr, a forgotten lord of a small northern land, is declared an outlaw by King Henry IV. Rather than surrendering to his fate, Owain rises in rebellion. As the spark of his revolt spreads across the border, Henry finds himself struggling to keep the throne, and the two men find themselves on opposite sides of history: one fighting for survival, the other for control.

Michael Sheen, Artistic Director of Welsh National Theatre and Co-Director of Owain & Henry, and Graeme Farrow, Chief Creative Officer of Wales Millennium Centre, said: ‘It is a privilege to help bring Gary Owen’s powerful vision of Owain & Henry to the stage alongside this remarkable company. Owain Glyndŵr remains one of the most significant figures in Welsh history, and telling his story on this scale is incredibly important to all of us involved. We’re delighted that National Theatre at Home will give audiences across the UK and around the world the chance to stream the production and connect with this story, which remains as powerful and relevant today as ever. We’re incredibly proud to be sharing this distinctly Welsh story with audiences worldwide.’

Matt Risley, Chief Digital Officer, National Theatre, said: ‘Owain & Henry is exactly the kind of ambitious, large-scale storytelling we want to share through National Theatre at Home. Led by Michael Sheen and Linus Roache, and created by an exceptional Welsh creative team, this production brings an important chapter of Welsh history to life with tremendous power and theatricality. We’re delighted to make it available to stream for audiences across the UK and around the world, creating opportunities for people to discover this remarkable production wherever they are.’

Michael Sheen and Linus Roache lead a company that includes BAFTA Cymru winner Rakie Ayola as Mared Ferch Dafydd, a noblewoman and Owain’s wife, and Emily Burnett as their daughter Catrin Ferch Owain. Also starring are Stage Award winner Sophie Melville as Lois, Ned Costello as Hal, Brendan Charleson as Percy, Sion Tudor Owen as Sir John Falstaff, Gruffudd Glyn as Bryn, Ian Hughes as Baron Reginald Grey, David Judge as Hotspur, Richard Lynch as Rhys and James Wilbraham as Mortimer.

Completing the cast are Lizzie Caitlin Bennett, Beau Bradfield, Harrison Claxton, Caitlin Drake, Mirain Fflur, Orla Hardie, Aisha-May Hunte, Corey Mitchell, Jamie Morgan, Luke Rhodri and Joseph Tweedale.

The production is a statement of creative ambition, bringing together Welsh National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre to tell this story with the scale and confidence it deserves.

Co-directed by Michael Sheen, Artistic Director of Welsh National Theatre, and Steffan Donnelly (Romeo a Juliet, Rhinoseros ) with Hannah Noone (The Wife of Cyncoed, BoHo, Hot Chicks) as Associate Director.

Owain & Henry joins a growing collection of cutting-edge theatre and timeless classics on National Theatre at Home. Other productions featuring Michael Sheen on the platform and available to watch on demand are:

Nye, Tim Price’s critically acclaimed play, was captured live from the Olivier stage in 2024. When broadcast to cinemas, it marked the landmark 100th National Theatre Live production. A Wales Millennium Centre and Welsh National Theatre co-production directed by Rufus Norris, it features Michael Sheen as Aneurin “Nye” Bevan in a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the man who transformed Britain’s welfare state and created the NHS.

Our Town, the Welsh National Theatre and Rose Theatre co-production of Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece, captured earlier this year, stars Michael Sheen and is directed by Francesca Goodridge, reimagining the timeless story of life, love and community through a Welsh lens.

Under Milk Wood, Dylan Thomas’ masterpiece, was captured live from the Olivier stage in 2021. Directed by Lyndsey Turner, the production features Michael Sheen alongside Karl Johnson and Siân Phillips in a vivid staging of the celebrated poetic portrait of a Welsh seaside village.

Launched in 2020, National Theatre at Home offers access to over 120 productions, with new titles added monthly. All titles include captions, and over 90% are available with Audio Description.

Earlier this month, National Theatre at Home launched its first-ever seven-day trial giving new subscribers around the world unlimited access to the National Theatre at Home’s catalogue of world-class theatre for free. After the trial, subscriptions continue at £9.99 a month or £99.99 a year (12 months for the price of 10).

For more information or to subscribe, visit ntathome.com

Find out more about Owain & Henry at WMC via https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2026/owain-and-henry

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