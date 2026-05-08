Paid international art residency opens to Wales-based artists

Wales-based artists are being invited to apply for a paid international residency linking Wales with France.

The Fluxus Magnetic international Visual Arts residencies represent a partnership between ten French and UK-based art galleries, offering paid residencies in both countries.

Marking its fifth round of residencies in 2026, the programme has thus far supported 12 international partners and a total of 37 artists.

Each residency is based on a tandem partnership between a French region and a UK nation. Aberystwyth Arts Centre, the only participating gallery in Wales, will be partnering with Frac Bretagne Rennes in Britanny.

A week-long professional networking event will take place at La Galerie in Binig-Étables-sur-Mer, with accommodation in Dourven Gallery for the two month residency.

Frac Bretagn was founded in 1981 and maintains an ambitious program of exhibitions, dissemination and documentation of the collection.

Its artistic and cultural project ‘Making archipelagos’ aims to question how the gallery can address the legitimate aspirations of our contemporary society.

A commitment to openness toward fields of discipline across the world, as well as diversity, equality, inclusivity, and eco-responsibility, are included in its ‘horizontal and participative mediation policy’.

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One Wales-based artist will take part in the residency in Brittany, while another based in Brittany will complete the residency at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

Part of Aberystwyth University, Aberystwyth Arts Centre is the largest in Wales, producing and exhibiting drama, dance, music, visual arts, film and community arts.

The residencies are bespoke at each host institution, and participating artists are encouraged to use the geographic, social, and historical contexts in their work.

Artists will receive a threshold monthly fee of £2,100 / €2,500, as well as accommodation, artist studio, curatorial mentoring and international networking.

The call for applications is open until midnight on 2 June 2026, with residencies scheduled to begin in the winter.

For more information and to submit an application, visit the Fluxus Art Projects website here.

Magnetic is supported by the Institut français du Royaume-Uni, the Institut français, French Ministry of Culture, French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Arts Council England, Creative Scotland, Arts Council of Wales/Wales Arts International, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the British Council.