Luxury Welsh hotel unveils contemporary art exhibition

Ella Groves

A luxury Welsh hotel is set to host an immersive contemporary art exhibition featuring five of Wales’ most celebrated artists until the end of February.

Palé Hall, located at Llandderfel near Bala, will launch the event with an exclusive opening on 31 January. The exhibition will run until 28 February 2026.

Entitled ‘Earth & Memory,’ the exhibit invites guests and visitors to “experience the evolving relationship between fine art, historic architecture and landscape.”

The exhibition will showcase the work of five artists, all based across Wales, bringing together different styles and practices.

Jo-Anna Duncalf

Based in Aberystwyth, Jo-Anna Duncalf is a ceramic artist known for her refined sculptural forms.

Much of her work, as can be seen on her Instagram, focuses currently on the female torso.

She has been an Art Curator at the Palé Hall Estate since April 2025.

Meri Wells

A ceramic sculptor based in mid-Wales, Meri Wells, will be showcasing her work at the exhibition.

Describing her work on her website as “a result of disillusionment with how we repeatedly fail to sustain a functional society,” Meri Wells says she bases her larger, often life-size, pieces “on forms which inhabit a parallel universe.”

ArtUK note that her characters are “contemporary yet at the same time mythological, often relating to Welsh folklore.”

Garry Turner

Garry Turner, based in north Wales, is a ceramic sculptor who creates tactile, surreal hand-built figures.

In a press release ahead of the event Palé Hall said that his work explores “individuality, expression and organic texture” and will bring a “playful yet thought-provoking presence” to the exhibit.

Simon Goss

An Associate Member of the RCA, Simon Goss will be showcasing a range of still-life paintings at the exhibition including studies of mussels and conkers.

Beginning his artistic journey on a year-long Art Foundation Course as Dyfed College of Art, Mr Goss has a wealth of experience within the world of art.

The Swansea-based artist explores themes of memory, surface, and quiet observation through his work.

Debbie Baxter

Trained in painting under her mother Daphne Baxter, a well-known wildlife artist, Debbie has painted all her life.

Her time living and working abroad in Indonesia deeply influenced her artistic work as she studied the trees and flowers there. Once back in the UK she committed to becoming a full-time artist depicting the “trees of our green isle.”

Based in north Wales, Debbie’s work draws inspiration from the natural world, such as the waterways of Snowdonia.

Palé Hall shared that the artwork in the exhibition will be displayed throughout the hotel interior, gallery, and event spaces, encouraging guests to move and explore the artworks in a range of environments.

All the artworks featured in the exhibition will be available for private purchase.

You can find out more about the art on show and the exhibition on Palé Hall’s Instagram.