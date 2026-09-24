Palestinian, Judeo-Spanish and Welsh traditions unite for new music performance

A new cross-cultural music collaboration bringing together Palestinian, Judeo-Spanish and Welsh musical traditions is coming to west Wales this autumn for an evening of song and storytelling.

Songs We Carry, a collaborative project between British singer and multi-instrumentalist Ana Silvera and Palestinian composer, Oud virtuoso and singer Saied Silbak, will show at the Mwldan arts centre on 9 October 2026

The performance explores the connections between their musical heritages, bringing together Ana’s Ladino (Judeo-Spanish) music with Saied’s Arabic music from Palestine.

Ana and Saied will be joined on stage by the legendary Welsh musician Patrick Rimes (Vrï, Alaw, Calan), as well as four Sinfonia Cymru musicians, for a night of song and storytelling.

Every year Sinfonia Cymru, an orchestra of professional musicians all aged under 30, collaborates with international stars who inspire and challenge them.

In the past, these have included Catrin Finch, Bryn Terfel, Jess Gillam and Abel Selaocoe, combining classical music with folk, jazz, West African music and other styles.

Their latest cross-cultural partnership is a new and expanded version of Songs We Carry, adding complementary Welsh songs to the set, along with Patrick Rimes who has rescored the performance to be performed by Ana, Saied, himself, and four Sinfonia Cymru musicians.

The show has previously been described as “beautiful and deeply moving” by The Arts Desk, and “a joy” by At the Barrier.

Tickets are priced at £18, or £17 Concessions (+ booking fee), and are available now from Mwldan’s site here or through their box office, which can be contacted between 12 – 8pm Tue – Sun on 01239 621 200.

Theatr Mwldan is an independent arts centre, charity and digital cinema in Cardigan. Established in 1983 in a former town abattoir, the community-run venue now welcomes more than 250,000 visitors each year.

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