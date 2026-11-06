Part Time Signals return with second album

Nation Cymru staff

After receiving rave reviews for their outstanding debut album, Part Time Signals have returned with their highly-anticipated follow-up which was recorded in mid-Wales earlier this year.

‘Duck’s Back, Baby’ is the brand new album from Part Time Signals and the follow-up to their debut album Another Day In Paradise and EP The Window.

It was self-recorded over an intensive five days at Giant Wafer Studios in Mid Wales, with subsequent additional recordings made at their rehearsal space and homes.

The band say, “We’ve been quietly chipping away at this album for a few years, assembling it piece by piece since the initial studio session. In its essence it’s a collection of songs that reflect some of the many aspects of the human condition, and listening from start to finish there are plenty of dots to be connected.”

With the main recording session being the band’s first time recording in a professional studio together, they explored the extensive instrumentation and equipment at hand to create different textures and atmospheres, further developing their sound.

During subsequent sessions back in Cardiff, the band recorded additional performances from David Newington (vibraphone), Rhodri Brooks (pedal steel) and Stephen Black (clarinet, flute, saxophones).

Part Time Signals are a four-piece band featuring Gavin Jenkins (KEYS, Rainbow Maniac), Jacob Church (Sock), Michael Blanchfield (ANGHARAD, Cardinal Black) and Sam Barnes (Boy Azooga, Sock). Their full-length debut album ‘Another Day In Paradise’ was released in 2023 with a follow up EP ‘The Window’ in 2025, both released with Cardiff-based independent label Bubblewrap Collective.

Nation Cymru reviewed the band’s latest EP as ‘blissful music’, Buz Magazine described their debut album as ‘a wilfully lackadaisical type of psychedelic indie’ and Clash Magazine said ‘languid indie is very much the order of the day’.

After recording their first album, BBC Horizons funding made it possible for the band to spend a whole week self-recording at Giant Wafer Studios in mid Wales.

Recorded in the same session as their EP, the band are currently gearing up to release their second album titled ‘Duck’s Back, Baby’.

Making full use of the instruments, recording equipment and time available at the studio, this hefty recording session has seen the band take stock with a plethora of new songs, developing a more refined and mature style.

Listen now on all streaming platforms.