Past meets present as Ivor The Engine celebrates 65th birthday

This month marks the 65th anniversary of Ivor the Engine, the beloved green steam train from the ‘top left-hand corner of Wales’.

To celebrate, Welsh publisher Candy Jar Books has re-published the first print edition of Ivor the Engine, originally released in 1962.

First introduced to television audiences in 1959, Ivor the Engine has charmed generations with its heartwarming tales and a touch of Welsh magic.

Stepping back in time to when the book was first published in 1962, Candy Jar’s intricately restored edition of Ivor The Engine is available in paperback and hardback, featuring Oliver Postgate’s charming story and Peter Firmin’s enchanting illustrations that have captivated readers for more than six decades.

Ivor the Engine was one of the earliest creations born from the remarkable 30-year collaboration between Postgate and Firmin. Together, these twin titans of children’s television brought to life a host of beloved and iconic characters, including Bagpuss and The Clangers, cementing their legacy as pioneers in imaginative storytelling.

Set in the fictional Welsh village of Llaniog, Ivor the Engine follows the adventures of a friendly steam train and his driver, Jones the Steam.

Created by Smallfilms, the TV show stood out for its innovative stop-motion animation, made using watercolour-painted cut-outs. With its distinctive bassoon soundtrack and Postgate’s memorable vocal effects for Ivor’s steam, the series has become a key part of British cultural history.

Over the years, the series expanded to include a wonderful cast of characters, from the eccentric Evans the Song to Idris, a resident dragon with a penchant for mischief. Inspired by Postgate’s admiration for Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood, Ivor the Engine offers a whimsical yet poignant portrayal of Welsh life that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Many well-known faces have played a role in keeping Ivor’s legacy alive including Eddie Izzard, Cerys Matthews, Rhys Ifans, and Rob Brydon. These stars lent their voices to Ivor the Engine’s first new production in over 40 years, an audiobook recorded during lockdown. Using “phones and goodwill,” they brought to life seven new stories about the beloved Welsh steam locomotive, connecting a fresh audience with the series’ timeless charm. And earlier this year, Ivor the Engine achieved a historic honour, becoming the 13th and only fictional member of the Great Little Trains of Wales.

Ivor the Engine has seen a resurgence in popularity, with the original episodes now available on streaming platforms like BritBox and ITVX. Additionally, the series has been recently remastered and is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, bringing Ivor’s adventures to a whole new generation of viewers.

The reprint of the 1962 picture book comes at a time when audiences are rediscovering the comfort of nostalgic storytelling.

As Ivor the Engine marks 65 years, fans old and new are invited to celebrate the enduring magic of this iconic series. Whether through the reissued picture book, streaming episodes, or upcoming releases, Ivor’s gentle spirit continues to puff its way into the hearts of generations.

Ivor fans are being invited to keep the nostalgia alive by sharing their favourite memories and moments with #IvorTheEngine65 and join in the celebration.

​​Ivor The Engine – paperback £12.99 / hardback £20 is available from www.candy-jar.co.uk, distributed by the Books Council of Wales, and stocked in all good bookshops

Watch Ivor The Engine on ITV X

