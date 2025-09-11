Pembroke Dock’s Louis O’Hara shares tender new single

Stephen Price

Louis O’Hara has shared his tender new single ‘Just Grand’ written in memory of his late grandfather.

Pembroke Dock songwriter, Louis O’Hara, returns with his most intimate and moving work yet, the new single ‘Just Grand’, out now on Libertino Records.

‘Just Grand’ captures the quiet grace of parting and remembrance. Sparse and heartfelt, the track is built around delicate guitar, piano, and the warmth of group vocals reminiscent of hymns sung at a funeral service.

A field recording from O’Hara’s own garden in Pembroke Dock weaves through the song, grounding its reflection on loss in the natural rhythms of home.

Growing acclaim

Louis is a musician from Pembroke Dock via Bristol and London, and a self-professed leaver of bands. He performs live with a full band under the name Louis O’Hara and His Burley Chassis.

Born and raised in Pembroke Dock, folk musician and producer Louis O’Hara gained critical acclaim last year for his debut EP entitled ‘Clay’ with the title song hailed as track of the week by the BBC’s Adam Walton.

Known for his series of experimental music and film scores as well as his focus on folk, Louis’ second EP came out in April 2025 with a debut album set for release in October via Half Normal Records.

“The song was written from my perspective of the last time I got to see my Grandad before he passed away,” Louis explains. “In it, I’m reminding him that everything is going to be okay after he’s gone – that though he will no longer be here physically, he will always be in spirit.”

His earlier EPs ‘Clay’ (2024) and ‘Pass The Blame’ (2025) established him as one of Wales’ most affecting new voices, drawing comparisons to Leonard Cohen, Sparklehorse, and Paul McCartney. With ‘Just Grand’, Louis O’Hara offers a glimpse into the emotional honesty and lyrical clarity of his upcoming full-length record.

Find more from Louis on Bandcamp.