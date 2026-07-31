Pembrokeshire artist wins National Eisteddfod Gold Medal for Fine Art

Nation.Cymru staff

A multimedia artist has been awarded the National Eisteddfod’s Gold Medal for Fine Art after impressing judges with work inspired by Welsh mythology, culture and the landscape.

Sarah Williams, who lives and works near St Davids, will receive the prestigious award and a £5,000 prize, donated by Oriel Canfas in Cardigan, during a ceremony at the National Eisteddfod in Llantwd on Saturday.

Although she has worked as an artist for more than 30 years and exhibited across Wales, this is the first time Williams has shown her work at Y Lle Celf, the Eisteddfod’s annual art exhibition.

She said she had almost given up applying after an unsuccessful attempt several years ago.

“I applied a few years ago but I wasn’t chosen to exhibit and I didn’t try again,” she said.

“But this year, with the Eisteddfod in my local area, I decided to apply again and I was delighted to be accepted.

“And I didn’t expect to win the Gold Medal. Being told I was to receive the award was a huge surprise and shock. It was like there were fireworks in my head and I am very grateful to the selectors.”

Williams’ work combines painting with intricate hand-painted cut-outs and draws on Welsh mythology, language, culture and the natural environment.

Alongside her visual art, she has illustrated the work of Welsh poets and has also worked in music and animation.

Born in Pembrokeshire, Williams attended Croesgoch Primary School before moving on to secondary education in St Davids. She later studied at the former Carmarthen College of Art and Technology before completing a Fine Art degree at Aberystwyth University.

She now works from her studio near Newgale.

“I love creating multimedia illustrations,” she said.

“I decided I wanted to be an artist as a career when I was about 13 years old.

“But I don’t do it for the money, I just love painting. It’s feast or famine financially, so I’ve worked part-time in galleries, pubs, with disabled people and gardening to support my work.”

300 artists

The award selectors, Christine Kinsey and Llio James, chose this year’s exhibition from work submitted by more than 300 established and emerging artists.

Explaining the decision, Kinsey said Williams’ work “skillfully crosses the boundaries between two and three dimensions” while integrating text into imagery rooted in Welsh language and culture.

The Gold Medal for Fine Art will be presented at the Eisteddfod Pavilion on Saturday evening before a celebration at Y Lle Celf.

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