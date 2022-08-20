Penderyn celebrates the success of Yma O Hyd with new whisky

Just when you thought the year couldn’t get any better for Dafydd Iwan – Penderyn Distillery have decided to celebrate the success of his rousing folk anthem Yma o Hyd.

As part of their new Icons of Wales Edition, the new line titled appropriately enough ‘Yma o Hyd’ has been produced in association with the Football Association of Wales.

Adopted as an anthem by the Red Wall, it follows the musician’s recent stint at number one in the iTunes chart and a stand out performance at the recent National Eisteddfod.

Yma o Hyd is the 10th in Penderyn’s Icons Of Wales Edition whiskies.

This 70cl bottle has an abv of 43% and is matured in American Rye Casks.

The tasting notes are described as:

Nose: Fragrant, floral with baking spices, toffee, caramel, baked apples and pears.

Palate: Smooth with notes of sweet caramel, sultanas, baked apples with cinnamon; pepper & oak spices with a hint of ginger & cloves.

Finish: A caramel sweetness with herbal notes and peppery spices.

The Yma o Hyd whisky costs £40 and you can buy it online HERE

New Icons of Wales Edition! YMA O HYD, produced in association with @FAWales, celebrates @dafyddiwan‘s song, #YmaOHyd, adopted as an anthem by the #RedWall – Wales football supporters. It costs £40 and you can buy it online here: https://t.co/vBZEC3cpgY Ymlaen! pic.twitter.com/ildZIWFZ37 — Penderyn Distillery (@PenderynWhisky) August 20, 2022

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

