People are loving singer’s Welsh language version of Elton John classic

The Welsh singer who taught Good Morning Britain presenters how to sing Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau is back with her latest offering, a beautiful version of Elton John’s classic hit Your Song.

Bronwen Lewis, a former contestant on The Voice, has made something of a name for herself with her videos which promote the Welsh language on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

Now she’s thrilled her fans with a lovely version of the Elton John standard.

She’s also hoping the piano man will get to hear her beautiful take on his legendary song.

Dydd Sadwrn hapus you beauties!

Here’s some @eltonofficial in Welsh for you! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/LZ4Apd0dcT — B R O N W E N (@BronwenLewis_) January 22, 2022

She recently thrilled her fans with her beautiful Welsh version of Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac, accompanying herself on keyboards, and prior to that brought us Runaway by The Corrs.

She also delivered a mighty a capella rendition of the Dafydd Iwan classic Yma O Hyd complete with Welsh and English subtitles.

You asked for it! 🙌🏻

My favourite – #YmaOHyd gan @dafyddiwan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/vjpoGcPeD5 — B R O N W E N (@BronwenLewis_) November 20, 2021

Bronwen hit the headlines in June last year when she gave Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard a harmonious rendition of the Welsh national anthem ahead of Wales’ round 16 Euro 2020 clash with Denmark.

The songwriter, who performed Bread and Roses in the BAFTA winning feature film, Pride, was also joined by former Welsh international footballer John Hartson.

The performance included subtitles in Welsh and English and the presenters even joined in to sing part of the anthem.

After the performance Bronwen said on Twitter: “What a MOMENT. WAW. Still in shock. Thank you @GMB for having me on and promoting our language and nation in such a wonderful way.”