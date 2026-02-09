People queue for 14 hours for opening of new fast food restaurant

A famed US fast food restaurant officially opened its doors in Llanelli with people queuing from 5pm the night before.

Popeyes® UK opened its doors on Saturday 7th February 2026 at 11AM in Parc Trostre Retail Park with many people queueing for 14 hours overnight.

The rain didn’t deter fried chicken fans, who were waiting from 9pm the night before launch, and even making friends in the queue.

Popeyes® has become synonymous with queues around the block on opening day, and the fifth Welsh opening in Llanelli was no different – with fans eagerly queuing to get their hands on the famous Louisiana chicken.

The fast food restaurant chain officially opened its doors to diners just a stone’s throw from the Scarlets’ stadium and one of these fans was Ernie, who arrived 14 hours ahead of opening: “I arrived at 9pm! I heard about the giveaways and was really excited to try Popeyes.”

He was also joined by Henry, who heard about the opening on Instagram: “I saw Popeyes in America, so I thought I’d come down to see what it was all about! I joined Ernie and we made friends in the queue.

The new restaurant can be found at Unit 15 Parc Trostre, Trostre Road, Llanelli, SA14 RA. It is the fifth Popeyes® opening in Wales, following successful launches in Cardiff, Newport and most recently Swansea, which opened in October 2025. The Llanelli restaurant features 74 seats and brings 81 new jobs to the community.

Fried chicken fans in Llanelli can now enjoy favourites including the favourite Chicken Sandwich, Signature Wraps, Hot Wings and Tenders – all made with 100% fresh chicken. Each piece of chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of bold Louisiana seasonings, and hand-breaded for the restaurant’s famous “shatter-crunch.”

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re really pleased to have opened our fifth restaurant in Wales. Once again, fans in Wales have shown us how much love there is for Popeyes®, and the Llanelli opening marks another exciting step in our growth journey. As always, the energy was amazing, and it’s a great feeling to successfully bring the spirit of New Orleans to Llanelli.”

To view the full menu and deals, the Popeyes® UK app is available to download here now. To get more information on the latest launch and stay updated, visit the Popeyes® UK website or follow the brand on Instagram at @PopeyesUK or TikTok at @PopeyesUK.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition that has seen it become one of the world’s largest chicken quick-service restaurants, now with more than 4,000 restaurants globally.

Having launched in the UK in November 2021, this year will see the brand accelerate toward its medium term target of 350 sites, with the addition of over 45 new UK restaurants, drive-thrus and delivery kitchens. Through these new openings, Popeyes® is aiming to generate a further 2,500 new jobs in the UK.

Popeyes® has become famous for its unique New Orleans-style menu featuring its iconic Chicken Sandwich, wings, tenders and traditional biscuits, which are available with Cajun Gravy. Popeyes® uses 100% fresh chicken, marinated for 12 hours in the bold and flavourful Cajun seasonings of Louisiana, and hand breaded and battered with Popeyes’® signature shatter-crunch coating, for an unmistakable New Orleans experience.