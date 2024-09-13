People queue for 16 hours for opening of new restaurant

The much-anticipated Popeyes restaurant officially opened its doors in Newport this morning, with people eagerly queuing from 7pm the night before to be the first to try the brand’s famous Louisiana chicken.

The brand-new restaurant, which can be found at Newport Retail Park, features a ‘Park & Serve’ option in four designated orange parking bays. Customers will be able to drive to Popeyes, order from the comfort of their car and the Popeyes team will bring their famous Louisiana chicken straight to your car window. Customers looking to experience the spirit of New Orleans can also dine in, as the new restaurant also features both indoor and outdoor seating.

The new restaurant is the third Popeyes UK restaurant in Wales, following highly successful launches into Cardiff Bay and Cardiff City Centre last year. Customers in Newport queued for 16 hours for the opening. The first customer to arrive was Ifzal Malook, who parked in a ‘Park & Serve’ bay at 7pm the day before! He said “I’d heard so much hype about Popeyes so I wanted to be the first here to experience it.”

Popeyes brought the spirit of New Orleans to Newport to celebrate the official opening in style. The first vehicles in the parking bays and pedestrians in the queue were decked out in exclusive, orange Popeyes merch, and a branded DJ booth played Mardi Gras inspired tunes as the first customers walked through the door.

To further celebrate the Newport restaurant after opening, Popeyes will also be partnering with the city’s Newport Bus, the main provider of bus services in the city. Free Chicken Sandwiches will be given to 500 lucky passengers travelling on selected services between Friday 20th September 2024 – Sunday 22nd September 2024. Passengers can be in with the chance of winning their voucher on the Newport Bus routes through Spytty Retail Park, where the new Popeyes restaurant will be situated.

Newport’s chicken lovers can also experience Popeyes’ world-famous ‘shatter crunch’ chicken. The new restaurant’s menu includes the Chicken Sandwich range, Hot Wings, Tenders, original Southern biscuits and gravy, and Cajun rice. Kids ‘Poppy’ Meals are available all day, featuring a Kids Chicken Sandwich, wrap, or tenders.

Popeyes breakfast ‘Brekkie’ menu will also be available daily. Packed with ‘reimagined’ breakfast classics such as the Big Cajun Breakfast Roll and Cajun Hash Browns, breakfast is served from 8am to 11am.

Popeyes also provide student offer via UNiDAYS. Students can enjoy 2 Free Tenders or 3 free Hot Wings when they spend £5 or more.

Popeyes is situated at Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport, Gwent NP19 4QQ

It will be open for dine in, takeaway, plus Park & Serve from:

Monday: 8am – 10pm

Tuesday: 8am – 10pm

Wednesday: 8am – 10pm

Thursday: 8am – 10pm

Friday: 8am – 10pm

Saturday: 8am – 10pm

Sunday: 8am – 10pm

For more information on Popeyes visit the website at popeyesuk.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Tik Tok at @PopeyesUK

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

