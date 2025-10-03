People queue for 18 hours for opening of new restaurant

A famed US restaurant officially opened its doors in Swansea with people queuing from 5pm the night before.

Popeyes® UK opened on Friday 3rd October 2025 at 11AM on Oxford Street, Swansea with many people queueing overnight.

Popeyes® has become synonymous with queues around the block on opening day, and Swansea was no different – the highly anticipated opening saw fans eagerly queuing to get their hands on the famous Louisiana chicken.

One superfan began queuing the day before opening at 5pm, waiting for 18 hours to be the first to try the iconic Chicken Sandwich. Second in line was Brandon, a Swansea local who queued from 6pm.

Brandon commented: “I first tried Popeyes® in America, where I used to live, and I loved it. I’m so excited that we’ve got one in Swansea now – I live really close, so I reckon I’ll be coming back every other day!”

Lucas, a friend of Brandon’s, was third in line: “We both started queuing at 6pm before opening day. I’m from the US, and Popeyes® is very nostalgic for me – it’s my favourite chicken shop, and I love the biscuits, so I knew I had to be here when it opened.”

Guests enjoyed the spirit of New Orleans, which arrived in style with a performance from Mardi Gras-style band, The Brass Funkeys.

The new restaurant can be found at 6-7 Whitewalls, Oxford Street, Swansea. It is the fourth Popeyes® opening in Wales, following successful launches in Cardiff and Newport, and the 37th this year in the UK.

Fried chicken fans in Swansea can now enjoy favourites including the “legendary” Chicken Sandwich, Signature Wraps, Hot Wings and Tenders – all made with 100% fresh chicken. Each piece of chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of bold Louisiana seasonings, and hand-breaded for that “world-famous shatter-crunch.”

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Wales has once again shown us how much love there is for Popeyes®, and this opening marks another exciting step in our growth journey. The energy in Swansea today was incredible, and we’re really happy to have successfully brought the spirit of New Orleans to a new city.”

The Breakfast menu will also be available 8am until 10am every day, and will even include a Breakfast meal deal for just £1.99 – consisting of the Bacon Roll, a Cajun Hash Brown and a drink. The deal can be claimed exclusively through the Popeyes® UK app, available to download here now.

To find out more about Popeyes® UK, visit the website https://popeyesuk.com/restaurants/swansea, Instagram @popeyesuk or TikTok @popeyesuk.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition that has seen it become one of the world’s largest chicken quick-service restaurants, now with more than 4,000 restaurants globally.

Having launched in the UK in November 2021, this year will see the brand accelerate toward its medium term target of 350 sites, with the addition of over 45 new UK restaurants, drive-thrus and delivery kitchens. Through these new openings, Popeyes® is aiming to generate a further 2,500 new jobs in the UK.

Popeyes® has become famous for its unique New Orleans-style menu featuring its iconic Chicken Sandwich, wings, tenders and traditional biscuits, which are available with Cajun Gravy. Popeyes® uses 100% fresh chicken, marinated for 12 hours in the bold and flavourful Cajun seasonings of Louisiana, and hand breaded and battered with Popeyes’® signature shatter-crunch coating, for an unmistakable New Orleans experience.