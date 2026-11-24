Nation.Cymru Staff

A new independent record label is giving young musicians in north Wales the opportunity to record and release their music while retaining full ownership of their work.

SOŴND is a new independent project that emerged from CellB, the mixed-arts venue, independent cinema, bar/restaurant, and hostel in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

“It’s not just an opportunity to record; it’s a musical journey – four days to jam, record, and develop the tracks and the band as a unit,” says Rhys from CellB.

“We record the band ‘old school’ – no cut-and-paste, no cheating! If you can’t play it live in a single take, we don’t record it. Perfectly imperfect!”

Rhys continued: “There is so much young talent in rural north Wales that falls off the music industry’s radar. SOŴND’s mission is to give young bands the chance to record and release their tracks, while retaining 100% ownership of their music.”

Connemara, the first band to go through the experience, recorded their five tracks in four days for SOŴND VOL. I, marking the beginning of a new chapter for independent music from Blaenau.

Deio from Connemara shared that the recording sessions were “a completely different experience” to what the Welsh-language band from the Llŷn Peninsula is used to.

Deio explained: “We spent four days at CellB – just us as a band jamming, working on the tunes in the evenings at the CellB hostel, and recording them live during the day. It was such a cool experience; we wouldn’t have had an opportunity like that otherwise.”

“It was intense at times, but I think we’ve come out of it as a much tighter band. We learned a lot about each other as musicians, and I think that comes through on the EP. The five tracks capture the energy that was in the room, along with all the little imperfections that make it real.”

“SOŴND gave us the chance to make a proper record, and to live, sleep, and work as a team. Now, we just want to play as many gigs as possible to show the world who Connemara are.”

Connemara’s debut EP, ‘Be Wan?’ was released on 20 November and is available to stream and purchase now.