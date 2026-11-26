Amelia Jones

A Cardiff venue is putting on a special edition of A Christmas Carol with a group of performers who have experienced homelessness.

A Cardiff Christmas Carol will take to the stage at Porter’s Cardiff on November 30 and December 1, with a cast of 12 amateur actors from Cardiff, Swansea, Bridgend and Newport.

The performers have all experienced homelessness or related social issues and have been supported by The Wallich, which helps more than 7,000 people a year who are homeless or at risk of losing their homes.

Rather than simply retelling Charles Dickens’ classic, the production has been created with people who understand some of the struggles at the heart of its story. Its script was developed through weekly writing groups held across Wales, with playwright Owen Thomas bringing the contributions together.

Directed by Cata Lindegaard, the show will feature professional actor Charlie McCollum-Cartwright as Scrooge. They have also been sharing their acting and pantomime experience with the cast through weekly workshops.

The production comes at a time when winter can bring additional challenges for people experiencing homelessness, with cold weather, shorter days and the pressures of Christmas making an already difficult situation harder.

Rosie Seager, creative arts coordinator at The Wallich, said the project gives participants the chance to build skills, form connections and explore their creativity, while drawing attention to the realities of homelessness.

She said: “A Cardiff Christmas Carol is an incredible opportunity for the people we support to develop their acting and production skills, connect with each other, play with new ways of being creative and have fun.

“At the same time, it reinforces The Wallich’s message around the realities of homelessness and some of the issues people faced in Dickens’ time that are still affecting people in 2026.”

The project has received funding from Arts Council of Wales, while Cardiff community choir Choir with No Name will provide the chorus.

Porter’s has also provided the venue and rehearsal space free of charge, meaning all ticket sales will go directly towards supporting The Wallich’s work.

There will be three performances: Monday, November 30, at 7pm, with BSL interpretation and audio description, followed by shows on Tuesday, December 1, at 2.30pm and 7pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 and are available through Eventbrite. The production is suitable for audiences aged 12 and over and includes mild swearing.