Performing arts union says culture sector boost will not solve ‘insecure’ workforce

Nation.Cymru staff

New investment in Wales’ cultural sector has been welcomed by a leading entertainment union, but it has warned that funding for venues and organisations must be matched by greater support for the people who work in them.

Equity, the performing arts and entertainment union, has praised the new Welsh culture sector funding, which includes a 30% cut in business rates for venues, a share of £10million in capital investment for arts organisations, and positive words from the Minister in relation to AI.

However, they have said the workforce is lacking in investment and support to form part of a long-term plan for sustainable creative careers in Wales, saying: ” Wales cannot build a cultural powerhouse on an insecure workforce.”

On Tuesday, the Welsh Government announced a permanent 30% reduction in business rates for hospitality and leisure venues – including theatres, cinemas, clubs and music venues – for properties with a rateable value of less than £51,000. It is intended to take effect from 1 April 2027, subject to Senedd approval.

On Wednesday, the Arts Council of Wales and Welsh Government announced 58 successful organisations in the first phase of the Arts Capital Investment Fund, supporting improvements to cultural buildings, equipment and accessibility. A further £2 million funding round opened today, bringing Welsh Government arts capital investment this year to £10 million.

Speaking in Plenary on Wednesday, Culture Minister Heledd Fychan emphasised the need for a strategic approach to supporting music and nurturing talent, saying: “You need a strategy, you need investment, you need collaboration.”

Earlier in the week, appearing before the Senedd’s Culture Committee on Monday, she acknowledged workforce insecurity, describing people “who are doing amazing work, but perhaps can’t stay in an industry because of that uncertainty.”

On AI, she said it was “a cause of concern to see jobs being lost because of AI”, identifying the new Creative and Culture Forum as a place to hear directly about workforce challenges.

Long-term commitment

Simon Curtis, Equity’s National Official for Wales, said: “This week’s announcements are welcome news. Reducing costs for venues and investing in the spaces and companies where our members work can help protect cultural provision and create opportunities across Wales.

However, Wales cannot build a cultural powerhouse on an insecure workforce. These announcements must be matched by a long-term commitment to the people who create our cultural life. A refurbished theatre or venue needs the resources to commission and stage work, pay people properly and sustain creative careers.

“The Minister is right to recognise that uncertainty can force talented people out of the industry. We welcome her concern about jobs being lost to AI too. Those concerns need to shape funding and commissioning, with informed consent, transparency and fair payment when technology uses our members’ work or likeness.

“We are proud to have secured AI protections through the TAC/Equity agreement for our members working in Welsh-language television. That is collective bargaining delivering practical protection for performers, and it gives us something concrete to build on.

“Our members need fair pay, protection from exploitation and the confidence that they can build a sustainable career here in Wales.

“A ten-year vision needs a long-term funding strategy and clear measures of what changes for the workforce, and we look forward to progressing our members’ interests in social partnership with Welsh Government and employers.”

AI protection

The union has already secured specific AI protections in the TAC/Equity television agreement, protecting performers engaged under the agreement in Wales’s independent Welsh-language television sector.

They said this demonstrates the practical difference collective bargaining can make as technology changes, alongside its campaign for wider personality rights to protect against unauthorised digital replicas.

They are also developing proposals for a funded Cultural Workforce Strategy as a central part of its response to the Welsh Government’s call for evidence.

These proposals connect long-term cultural investment with fair pay, income security, access to training and sustainable careers, including protection against the unauthorised use of performers’ voices, images and work through AI.

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