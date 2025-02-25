Pet Shop Boys announce headline date at Cardiff Castle

The most successful duo in UK music history, Pet Shop Boys, have announced a headline performance featuring their greatest hits at Cardiff Castle this summer.

The iconic masters of pop art are the latest incredible headline artist announced for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2025.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe will bring their groundbreaking, euphoric pop spectacle Pet Shop Boys – DREAMWORLD – The Greatest Hits Live to Cardiff on Thursday July 31.

As Pet Shop Boys, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are listed in The Guinness Book of Records as the most successful duo in UK music history. Since signing to Parlophone Records in 1985, they have achieved 44 top 30 singles in the UK, including 22 top 10 hits and four number ones.

In their live shows Pet Shop Boys have created an original style of pop musical theatre, collaborating with a multitude of directors, designers and artists, including Derek Jarman, Zaha Hadid, Es Devlin and Tom Scutt.

Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live kicked off in Milan in May 2022 touring arenas and festivals across Europe and the UK to great acclaim. Critics hailed the show a ‘sleek, nostalgic treat’ (The Telegraph), ‘an utterly joyous celebration’ (Metro), and ‘an ecstatic presentation of 40 years of brilliance’ (Evening Standard).

Last year Dreamworld played a sold-out five-night residency at the Royal Opera House, as well as headline performances at the Isle of Wight Festival and Radio 2 In The Park, in Lancashire. In yet another 5 star review, London’s Metro raved “The finest British pop group of the past 40 years are in the form of their lives – a life-affirming, soul-reviving joy of a show.”

As writers, producers and remixers, Tennant and Lowe have collaborated, remixed or written for a wide range of artists including Dusty Springfield, Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli, Blur, Madonna, David Bowie, Yoko Ono, The Killers, Girls Aloud, Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher and the Sleaford Mods. Of their career, The Independent stated “their career has perpetually shown that pop music and high art cannot only co-exist but surpass supposedly superior musical forms.”

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “We’re beyond excited to welcome the legendary Pet Shop Boys to Cardiff Castle for what promises to be an unforgettable night. Their music has shaped generations, and this show will be a true celebration of their iconic sound in the heart of the city.”

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see Rag’n’Bone Man, Faithless, Snow Patrol, The Human League, James, Fontaines DC, Alanis Morissette, Elbow, Sting, The Script, Jess Glynne and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell all headline the iconic Welsh venue with more announcements to come.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Julian Murray added: “Pet Shop Boys are the epitome of the British music icon. With 40 years of hits behind them this is sure to be one of the highlights of TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle. I cannot wait for this show!”

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am Thursday HERE

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday from depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

