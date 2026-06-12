Pete Tong brings Ibiza Classics to Depot Live at Cardiff Castle
Nation.Cymru staff
The weather might have gone Pete Tong but the ravers loved it.
The party was in full force as dance music pioneer Pete Tong brought his world-renowned Ibiza Classics to TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.
Featuring the Essential Orchestra the Cardiff crowd could not care less about the rain as they partied like they were on the white isle.
GRAMMY nominated Mousse T and Manchester house music legends K-Klass performed as special guests.
TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 – which sees a record 24 headline shows from some of music’s biggest and best-known stars – continues tonight with a headline set from MIKA.
TK MAXX PRESENTS DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE 2026
JUN 6 – Chris Stussy + Chloé Caillet + L.P.Rhythm + Locklead + Lauren Lo Sung + Lewis Taylor
JUN 11 – Pete Tong Ibiza Classics + Mousse T + K-Klass
JUN 12 – MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno
JUN 19 – Ethel Cain + Anna von Hausswolff
JUN 22 – Garbage & Skunk Anansie + Du Blonde
JUN 23 – Empire of the Sun + Balu Brigada
JUN 25 – McFLY+ Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday
JUN 27 – Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + Mammoth + Florence Black + Cardinal Black
JUN 30 – Katy Perry + Mimi Webb
JUL 4 – Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls + American Hi-Fi
JUL 9 – Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow + Katie Owen
JUL 10 – Bastille + Arthur Hill + Sofia Camar
JUL 11 – David Gray + The Divine Comedy
JUL 16 – Richard Ashcroft + Tom Meighan + Apollo Junction
JUL 18 – Sammy Virji + Salute + Silva Bumpa + Arthi b2b Saint Ludo + Yemz + Lucas Alexander
JUL 24 – Self Esteem + Kae Tempest + Joshua Idehen
JUL 25 – Depot in the Castle – The Wombats + Sugababes + Red Rum Club + Ben Ellis + Afro Cluster + The Family Battenberg + Ian Davies
JUL 26 – David Byrrne + Anna Calvi
JUL 30 – Biffy Clyro + English Teacher + Humour
JUL 31 – The Streets + Casisdead + Jimothy Lacoste
AUG 1 – Sex Pistols + The Stranglers + The Undertones + Panic Shack
AUG 2 – Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH
AUG 14 – Hollywood Vampires + The Damned
AUG 15 – Jimmy Eat World + Rise Against + The Get Up Kids + Jay Som
TICKETS AND MORE VIA https://www.depotlive.co.uk/
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