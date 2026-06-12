Pete Tong brings Ibiza Classics to Depot Live at Cardiff Castle

Nation.Cymru staff

The weather might have gone Pete Tong but the ravers loved it.

The party was in full force as dance music pioneer Pete Tong brought his world-renowned Ibiza Classics to TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.

Featuring the Essential Orchestra the Cardiff crowd could not care less about the rain as they partied like they were on the white isle.

GRAMMY nominated Mousse T and Manchester house music legends K-Klass performed as special guests.

TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 – which sees a record 24 headline shows from some of music’s biggest and best-known stars – continues tonight with a headline set from MIKA.

TK MAXX PRESENTS DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE 2026

JUN 6 – Chris Stussy + Chloé Caillet + L.P.Rhythm + Locklead + Lauren Lo Sung + Lewis Taylor

JUN 11 – Pete Tong Ibiza Classics + Mousse T + K-Klass

JUN 12 – MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno

JUN 19 – Ethel Cain + Anna von Hausswolff

JUN 22 – Garbage & Skunk Anansie + Du Blonde

JUN 23 – Empire of the Sun + Balu Brigada

JUN 25 – McFLY+ Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday

JUN 27 – Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + Mammoth + Florence Black + Cardinal Black

JUN 30 – Katy Perry + Mimi Webb

JUL 4 – Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls + American Hi-Fi

JUL 9 – Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow + Katie Owen

JUL 10 – Bastille + Arthur Hill + Sofia Camar

JUL 11 – David Gray + The Divine Comedy

JUL 16 – Richard Ashcroft + Tom Meighan + Apollo Junction

JUL 18 – Sammy Virji + Salute + Silva Bumpa + Arthi b2b Saint Ludo + Yemz + Lucas Alexander

JUL 24 – Self Esteem + Kae Tempest + Joshua Idehen

JUL 25 – Depot in the Castle – The Wombats + Sugababes + Red Rum Club + Ben Ellis + Afro Cluster + The Family Battenberg + Ian Davies

JUL 26 – David Byrrne + Anna Calvi

JUL 30 – Biffy Clyro + English Teacher + Humour

JUL 31 – The Streets + Casisdead + Jimothy Lacoste

AUG 1 – Sex Pistols + The Stranglers + The Undertones + Panic Shack

AUG 2 – Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH

AUG 14 – Hollywood Vampires + The Damned

AUG 15 – Jimmy Eat World + Rise Against + The Get Up Kids + Jay Som

TICKETS AND MORE VIA https://www.depotlive.co.uk/