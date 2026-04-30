Phil Campbell’s sons issue statement on future of band

The sons of Welsh rock legend Phil Campbell have issued a statement clarifying the future of the band in which they played alongside their dad.

The former Motorhead guitarist died last month aged 64 following a “long and courageous battle” in intensive care.

The group, formerly known as Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, will now been known as Phil Campbell’s Bastard Sons after a statement was issued explaining how they will keep on rocking in the name of their father.

A post on the band’s Facebook page from Todd Campbell, Dane Campbell and Tyla Campbell read: ‘We originally had a number of live performances planned for 2026, and many of you have been wondering whether the band would continue without our dad.

‘We are heading back to the stage, fueled by a mission that goes beyond the music. Following the passing of our father, Phil Campbell, the band is moving forward with an unwavering sense of strength, heart, and purpose, ensuring that the rock and roll flame he ignited continues to roar.

‘What began as a raw, high-energy family project has now matured into a powerful symbol of both tribute and evolution.

‘In the wake of our loss, the band has received prestigious invitations from festivals and titans of the genre, including Judas Priest, to perform in our father’s honour.

‘Fans can expect a show that is exactly what our dad would have demanded: loud, honest, and uncompromising rock ‘n’ roll.’

Phil Campbell’s Bastard Sons dates

23.07.2026 UK – Dover / Dover Summer Series

24.07.2026 BE – Ittre / Zik-Zak

25.07.2026 DE – Mönchengladbach / BOBFest

26.07.2026 DE – Jena / F-Haus

27.07.2026 PL – Lodz / Scenografa

28.07.2026 PL – Warsaw / COS Torwar (w/ Judas Priest)

30.07.2026 PL – Lublin / Fabryka Kultury Zgrzyt

01.08.2026 HU – Budapest / Dürer Kert

02.08.2026 CZ – Ostrava / Ostrava Arena (w/ Judas Priest)

03.08.2026 CZ – Budweis / MC Fabrika

04.08.2026 DE – Reichenbach an der Fils / Die Halle

22.08.2026 UK – Chepstow / Chepstow Castle

The Welsh rock star died “peacefully” in March following a complex major operation, a family statement said.

The statement, which was shared on Facebook, read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex, major operation.

“Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as ‘Bampi’.

“He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever.

“We kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time.”

Motorhead was founded in 1975 by the bass player and singer Lemmy, whose real name was Ian Kilmister.

The group helped pioneer heavy metal music in Britain with a string of top 10 albums including 1980 hit, Ace Of Spades, 1981’s No Sleep Til Hammersmith and 1982’s Ironfist.

Campbell joined the band in 1984 before it disbanded in 2015 following Lemmy’s death.

He was the second longest serving Motorhead band member, after Lemmy, and went on to record music and tour with his sons, Todd, Dane and Tyla as the group Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons.

Find out more about Phil Campbell’s Bastard Sons HERE