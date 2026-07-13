Philippines choir completes rare hat-trick to win Choir of the World

Nation.Cymru Staff

A choir from the Philippines has been crowned Choir of the World after completing a rare hat-trick of victories at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

Advent Euphonic Chorale took home the honour in a spectacular finale, after being crowned winners of the Mixed Choir Competition with a score of 95, and claiming the Open Choirs Competition with a score of 96.

They then returned to the stage later on Sunday (13 July) to win the Choir of the World title, completing an extraordinary treble that ranks among the finest achievements in the festival’s history.

The standard of competition at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is widely recognised as being among the highest in the world.

Each year, the festival attracts many of the finest amateur choirs from across the globe, making victory in any category a remarkable achievement.

The final Choir of the World competition brings together the winners of the festival’s principal choral competitions for a thrilling grand final on the iconic Llangollen stage and is widely regarded as one of the highest honours in international choral music.

To win three major titles in a single day is an exceptionally rare accomplishment and, organisers say, underlines the outstanding quality of Advent Euphonic Chorale.

The Pinoy choir, composed of students and young professionals, and predominantly drawn from the Adventist University of the Philippines, has earned an international reputation for excellence, winning accolades at prestigious competitions across the globe.

Their latest success in Llangollen adds the celebrated Choir of the World title to an already remarkable list of achievements.

Following their victory, the choir was presented with the famous Pavarotti Trophy by Artistic Director Dave Danford and Chair of the Eisteddfod John Gambles, to rapturous applause from the audience.

John Gambles said: “Congratulations to Advent Euphonic Chorale on becoming our 2026 Choir of the World. To win three major titles in a single day is an extraordinary achievement and reflects the exceptional standard of musicianship, artistry and dedication shown by every member of the choir.

“This competition represents the very best of international choral singing and tonight’s final once again demonstrated why Llangollen continues to be recognised as one of the world’s great stages for choral music. We are delighted to add Advent Euphonic Chorale to the distinguished list of Choir of the World winners.”

Artistic Director Dave Danford added: “The standard throughout this year’s Choir of the World competition has been truly exceptional. Every finalist brought something unique to the stage, making the judges’ task incredibly difficult.

“Advent Euphonic Chorale performed with outstanding precision, musicality and expression throughout the day. Winning the Mixed Choir, Open Choirs and Choir of the World titles in the space of a few hours is an extraordinary accomplishment and one that will long be remembered in Llangollen.

“We congratulate them, along with every choir that has helped make this year’s festival such a memorable celebration of international music-making.”

Thousands of competitors from across the globe travelled to Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod 2026 to celebrate music, dance and international friendship, while audiences enjoyed a memorable programme of concerts and events.

Highlights included Sir Karl Jenkins’ powerful opening concert Uniting Nations: One World, the critically acclaimed performance by Emeli Sandé with the Absolute Orchestra, a spectacular evening with Michael Ball, the busiest Parade of Nations in a generation, and six days of world-class competition.

For more information about the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, visit the festival’s site here.