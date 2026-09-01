Phones down, fiddles up: a different kind of half term for young people in Wales

Nation Cymru staff

With the summer holidays over and October half term already creeping onto parents’ minds, a Welsh folk charity is offering young people four days of music, dance, fresh air and real-world connection on the shores of Llyn Tegid.

From 26 to 29 October, Trac Cymru’s Gwerin Gwallgo: A Welsh Folk Experience residential will bring young people aged 11 to 18 together at Glanllyn Activity Centre near Bala for four days of Welsh folk music, dance, storytelling, outdoor adventure and friendship.

No previous folk experience is needed and beginners are welcome.

At a time when young people spend more of their lives online, the course offers something increasingly rare: time to put the phone down, get outdoors, make music with other people and connect with culture, place and each other.

WHO Europe reported that problematic social media use among adolescents increased from 7% in 2018 to 11% in 2022, while a 2026 review published in The Lancet Regional Health – Western Pacific found growing evidence that traditional arts and events can support mental and social wellbeing through participation, social connection and cultural belonging.

Gwerin Gwallgo is not about banning phones. It is about making what happens away from them more interesting.

Young people spend their days learning traditional music, singing, clog dancing and storytelling, alongside group music making and shared song. Evenings include informal music sessions, concerts and twmpathau, while canoeing, raft building and other outdoor activities make the most of Glanllyn’s lakeside setting in Eryri.

Jordan Price Williams, Development Worker at Trac Cymru, said: “Something magical happens when young people come together through folk music and dance and connect with their heritage.

“It doesn’t matter what musical level you’re at or what language you speak. These courses help you find your folk, find your people and find your place in a tradition that is still growing and changing.”

For Trac Cymru, that connection is central to keeping Welsh folk traditions alive. Young people are not simply being asked to preserve music and dance from the past. They are encouraged to enjoy it, shape it and become part of what it looks and sounds like next.

The approach also responds directly to the 2025 Traditional Music Review commissioned by Arts Council of Wales, which identified grassroots provision as an area of particular concern and called for more opportunities for young people to participate in traditional music.

Parents and former participants say the impact can go much further than music.

Kathryn Morris from Cardiff, whose sons have previously attended, said: “It made them both far more confident, not just with their music, but in the world. They made so many new friends, friends that have stayed with them. I would tell any parent considering it to send their children. It’s life changing.”

Former participant Anwen Lloyd said: “It’s been really positive for my wellbeing, made me far more confident and allowed me to make new friends in the real world.

“We spend so much time staring at screens. This draws you out of that and into a world of real connection.”

For four days, that means fewer screens, more fresh air, more music and more time with other young people.

Mared Lloyd, Trac Cymru’s Project Co-ordinator and herself a former participant, said: “It’s wonderful to see the transformation from when young people arrive to when they leave. They improve their music and dance skills, but they also gain confidence, independence and new friendships.

“And it gives parents a well earned break for four days during half term too!”

Gwerin Gwallgo: A Welsh Folk Experience takes place at Glanllyn Activity Centre, Bala, from 26 to 29 October 2026. It is open to young people aged 11 to 18, is bilingual and welcomes beginners.

Cost: £260 including meals, accommodation, classes and activities. Bursaries are available. Booking & Information: https://www.trac.cymru/gwerin-gwallgo

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