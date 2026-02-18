Photographer at Welsh Gardens rewarded in International Photography competition

Aberglasney is delighted to announce its photographer has been recognised for the tenth year in a row in the International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) competition for two of his stunning images.

IGPOTY brings together the best garden, plant, flower and botanical photography from across the world. The competition started in 2008 and continues to be one of the world’s most respected photography competitions and exhibitions.

Nigel McCall, had two photos recognised in the competition – ‘Crimson Cascade’ and ‘Autumn Glory.’

Nigel took ‘Crimson Cascade’, which was awarded Highly Commended, last October in the Upper Walled Garden when both the Sorbus and Vitis coignetiae were in autumn colour together.

His second image, ‘Autumn Glory’, an early morning autumnal shot taken in the Asiatic Garden in November 2016, has been awarded Commended. It is a view over the lawn (which was removed in 2018) towards the ‘Japanese Gate’ at the top end of the gardens.

Nigel’s breath-taking images have won a staggering 21 awards from IGPOTY over the last ten years.

Awards include three first places, one third place, six finalist, seven highly commended and four commended places.

Nigel McCall said, “I am pleased to have been recognised once again in this year’s International Garden Photographer of the Year awards. I take photos of the Gardens for pleasure rather than rewards but it is always heart-warming when given accolades for the hobby I enjoy doing so much.”

A collection of Nigel’s award-winning photographs of Aberglasney Gardens through the seasons and over the past few years, are currently on display in an exhibition in the Mansion.

Helen Scutt, Aberglasney Gardens’ Director said, “Congratulations to Nigel on this latest recognition of his hard work and dedication.

“We are very grateful to him for all the time he puts in to visiting Aberglasney and producing such amazing photographs.

“It’s thanks to Nigel that we’re blessed with a wealth of beautiful images of the gardens throughout the seasons.”

Nigel McCall has been a volunteer and member of Aberglasney since 2014. He has a great interest in photography and has spent many years documenting Aberglasney’s changing seasons with over 2,600 images of the Gardens.

A book of Nigel’s images entitled ‘Aberglasney Gardens – a calendar year’ is available to purchase in the giftshop alongside jigsaws and postcards using some of his award-winning images.