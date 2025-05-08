Photographer crowdfunds book as a tribute to his love of the Valleys

Celebrated photographer Jon Pountney is crowdfunding a book on his 25 year love affair with photographing the South Wales Valleys.

Originally from West Yorkshire, Pountney moved to Cardiff in 1996 as a student, and then on to Treforest in 2015.

“Even though I’d been photographing in the Valleys from 2000 on film, it wasn’t until I actually lived it the area that I took it really seriously” he says.

“It all started with me looking for old cars in the Free Ads, and ending up in some incredible looking places. I once bought an Allegro in Newbridge for £70. Slowly I got the bug for the timelessness of the area, and when we moved up here I made a very concerted effort to always be out and photographing.”

The oldest photo in the book dates back to 2010, at the unveiling of the Guardian statue in Six Bells.

“I saw a group of very varied looking people, with the terraces and then hills behind, and thought that it summed up the Valleys.”

The photographer says he hasn’t explored in a strategic way, but as opportunities were presented.

“I’ve just followed my nose, or explored when I’m up there on different commissions. I’m interested in sense of place, and how the Valleys just has this timeless quality and incredible light.”

Pountney has worked on the project with designer Sean Rees, who hails from Treherbert.

“A book was Sean’s idea, to put a body of work together in one place” says Jon. “What he’s designed really brings the work to life, I think because Sean has such a feel for the Valleys himself. The book looks absolutely beautiful.

“Hopefully this is a success and we raise enough – I’m already working on volume 2!”

The book itself is B5 size, and 72 pages of full colour. It’s £15, with £4 to cover postage and packaging. It’s comprised of 15 years work covering the Valleys.

A 10% donation will be made to a Valleys charity

To find out more about the Crowdfunder and the book click HERE

