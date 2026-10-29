Pijin: Adaptation of award-winning novel comes to the big screen

Nation Cymru staff

Filming has completed on Pijin, a new Welsh-language feature film directed by Euros Lyn and produced by Triongl for S4C as part of the Sinema Cymru scheme.

The film has been adapted for the screen by Angharad Elen from Alys Conran’s award-winning novel Pigeon, with Nora Ostler Spiteri (Un Bore Mercher, Hinterland/Y Gwyll) serving as producer.

The team of Executive Producers includes John Giwa-Amu (The Party, H is for Hawk), alongside Gethin Scourfield (Hinterland/Y Gwyll, The Miniaturist), Alec Spiteri (The Light in the Hall/Y Golau, Keeping Faith) and Angharad Elen.

Set in Bethesda, in the heart of the slate quarrying landscape of north Wales, Pijin follows two friends, Pijin and Iola, who meet during the summer of 1992.

Pijin, a 12-year-old boy with a vivid imagination, longs to escape his home life. As his imagination carries him and Iola into another world, the two begin to believe their own stories. But as the line between fantasy and reality starts to blur, their adventure takes a dark turn and, before long, there is blood on their hands. Real blood.

Among the cast are Rhodri Meilir (Craith/Hidden, My Family); Rhian Blythe (Cleddau, Craith/Hidden); Sam Bottomely (How to Have Sex, Ackley Bridge); Barry Sloane (Revenge, Call of Duty); Priya Rose Brookwell (The Lazarus Project, Grow).

Following the announcement of Lluest, the first Welsh language Western film, this is the second production to be developed through the Sinema Cymru scheme.

Sinema Cymru is a partnership between S4C, the Welsh Government, via Creative Wales, and Ffilm Cymru Wales, established to support Welsh-language feature films with the potential to reach international cinema audiences. The film was commissioned by Gwenllian Gravelle, former S4C Drama and Film Commissioner.

The film has also received funding from the S4C Commercial Content Fund and follows the success of Effi of Blaenau, which was a collaboration between S4C and Creative Wales.

Alys Conran’s acclaimed novel Pigeon was published in 2016 and went on to win three awards at the 2017 Wales Book of the Year Awards, including the overall prize. The novel was also shortlisted for the International Dylan Thomas Prize.

The book was translated into Welsh by author and translator Sian Northey, before being adapted for the stage by Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and Theatr Iolo. The production toured Wales in 2023.

Catrin Cooper, S4C’s Film Commissioner, said: “Making a film starts with the people behind it, and Triongl has assembled a formidable team for its first feature. S4C is proud to support their work, and we look forward to sharing the finished film with audiences.”

Euros Lyn, Director and Executive Producer, said: “It has been a privilege to work with talents such as Alys Conran and Angharad Elen, alongside an exceptional crew and a cast of enthusiastic young actors making their screen debuts. The epic landscape of the Ogwen Valley provides a stunning cinematic canvas for the film and is an integral part of its story.”

The Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, said: “This is such an exciting time for Welsh film and Pijin is another brilliant example of the creative talent we have here in Wales. This Welsh language film brings together an exceptional cast and crew to adapt Alys Conran’s acclaimed novel for the big screen, and it’s great that it is happening as a result of Sinema Cymru – a partnership between Creative Wales, S4C and Ffilm Cymru Wales – designed specifically to support and fast track Welsh language film and help it reach the widest possible audience.

“Supporting ambitious, Welsh-language storytelling like this not only showcases our incredible industry talent to audiences at home but also has the potential to put Welsh film firmly on the international stage. I look forward to seeing the finished film.”

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