Pioneering ’80s electro star brings ‘visionary’ new show to Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A trailblazing ’80s star, one of the most influential names in UK music history, will be bringing his new show to venues in Wales.

The acclaimed musician, producer, and songwriter Midge Ure has announced extended dates to his visionary A Man Of Two Worlds Tour, including shows in Cardiff and Llandudno.

Promising a rare and deeply personal concert experience, the tour will blend his classic album tracks and fan favourites with cinematic instrumentals in a seamless, emotionally resonant journey through his expansive career.

Having celebrated his 70th birthday with a sold-out Royal Albert Hall show in 2023, followed up with a major UK tour in 2024, Ure continues to challenge musical expectations with a bold new live concept for 2026.

The ’80s trailblazer and former frontman with electro pioneers Ultravox, the musicians is delivering one of the most distinctive shows of his career. Rather than performing a straightforward greatest-hits set, Ure has conceived A Man Of Two Worlds as a seamless and immersive concert experience, blending classic tracks and fan favourites with cinematic instrumental pieces to create a continuous musical narrative.

The album is Ure’s first collection of new material in 12 years. Divided into two halves, eight instrumental compositions and eight vocal songs, the record mirrors the concept of the live show. While it stands as a powerful statement in its own right, it also provides the creative backbone of the tour, with new material sitting naturally alongside the classics.

Midge explains: “Almost every album I’ve made over the past 40+ years has featured at least one instrumental track. For this album I wanted to explore that further, showing two sides of what I do. The Man Of Two Worlds Tour reflects this idea, combining instrumentals I’ve written over the years with songs, album tracks and fan favourites side by side, taking the audience on a journey.”

Continually evolving as a performer, Ure is once again challenging expectations with a production that balances reflection with reinvention.

Few artists can claim such creative longevity. From his glam rock days with Slik, through the punk-tinged energy of The Rich Kids (alongside Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols), to defining the sound of the ’80s with Ultravox and Visage, Midge Ure has consistently been at the forefront of innovation. His role in co-writing and producing the global anthem “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and helping orchestrate Live Aid remains one of the most significant moments in modern music history.

With Ivor Novello, Grammy, and BASCAP awards to his name and a legacy of gold and platinum selling records, Ure now brings fans something completely new.

Midge Ure plays Depot, Cardiff on Wednesday, November 25 and Venue Cymru, Llandudno on Thursday, November 26,

Tickets available from midgeure.seetickets.com and www.midgeure.co.uk/shows.html

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