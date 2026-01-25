Plaid Cymru figures and Welsh icons feature in new portrait exhibition

A new exhibition of portraiture featuring a host of familiar faces including Plaid Cymru politicians opens today in north Wales.

Rhŷn Williams’ ‘Faces’ at Plas Glan-y-Weddw, Pwllheli, explores the depth of truth in human faces and the medium of portraiture as a whole.

The gallery said: “Each work offers a moment of intimacy, showing character through gesture, light and the connection between the artist and the sitter.”

Williams, originally from Tudweiliog, north Wales, creates works of both traditional and digital media. His previous portraiture work includes a host of Welsh icons including Shirley Bassey and Michael Sheen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plas Glyn-y-Weddw (@plasglynyweddw)

Among the sitters included in this newest exhibition are Rhun ap Iorwerth, pictured at a desk with a Plaid Cymru mug, a Welsh flag behind him, as well as Liz Saville Roberts, and Dafydd Wigley, leader of Plaid Cymru from 1981 to 1984.

Also featured are Owain Williams, leader of Llais Gwynedd, and Josie Russell, fellow Welsh artist and survivor of the Chillenden Murders. The remaining portraits, including a self-portrait, comprise explorations of various emotions.

While the Liz Saville Roberts portrait is not for sale, the artwork featuring Rhun is up for grabs with a £4,000 price tag.

“A quiet and welcoming exhibition”, Faces opens today (Sunday, 25 January) and runs at Plas Glan-y-Weddw until 15 March.

For more information, visit the gallery’s site here.