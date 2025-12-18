Plans for Welsh city to get a new direct rail route from London

A Welsh city is on track to get a direct rail route from London.

If there was ever a location which has seen its stock rise hugely with tourists from around the world flocking to its ancient walls then it’s Wrexham.

To say the city has been on quite the roll in recent years is something of an understatement. Since officially becoming a city in 2022, the place has seen tourist numbers rocket, thanks in part to the growing popularity of tourist sites like the UNESCO-protected Pontcysyllte aqueduct and canal, but chiefly the rise of its Hollywood backed football club thanks to celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac.

As tourists flock to the city on the back of the global success of the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries it might be easier than ever to reach – the city could be getting a direct train link with London.

Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR) has submitted a proposal to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to create a direct rail service between London and the Welsh city. The plans is that trains would connect Wrexham to Euston four times a day, stopping by Milton Keynes, Shrewsbury, Telford, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Nuneaton, Coleshill, Gobowen and Wellington, Shropshire. If approved, the operator will look to start services in December 2026.

In July 2025, the ORR rejected WSMR’s previous application due to rail capacity concerns and foot crossing safety. This new submission took into account those concerns, along with stakeholder and MP feedback to suggest a path which repurposes tracks until recently used by Avanti West Coast.

A spokesperson for WSMR said: “By making better use of available capacity – including paths that have been released and remain unused – we aim to strengthen regional links and support economic growth.”

The WSMR proposal stated: “Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway is committed to delivering the connectivity that communities across Wales and England need and deserve. Our resubmitted application reflects stakeholder feedback and demonstrates how we’ve listened to MPs and regional partners who urged us to reapply.

“This application differs from our previous submission, which includes us requesting fewer train paths and offering an additional stop at Wellington, enhancing connectivity for people in Shropshire. Furthermore, by making better use of available capacity – including paths that have been released and remain unused – we aim to strengthen regional links and support economic growth.

“WSMR’s new open access service will provide faster, more convenient travel options for passengers in Wrexham, Shrewsbury, Wellington, Telford, Walsall and beyond, improving access to jobs, education and leisure opportunities. We remain committed to introducing this service for the regions we serve and delivering benefits for communities along the route.”

Wrexham County Borough Council has welcomed the plan. Deputy leader of the council and lead member for strategic transport Cllr David Bithell said: “Wrexham is a thriving and growing city and new rail services not only create jobs and growth but support the need for better connectivity to the Midlands and London Euston.”

Council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard has said of the plans: “This is an exciting time for Wrexham as a city. Direct rail services to London Euston not only provide better rail services but investment opportunities for Wrexham and the wider region.”