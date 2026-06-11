Play wins Drama medal at Eisteddfod after tackling modern relationships and reproductive rights

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh university has sent its congratulations to alumni Glain Llwyd, for winning the Drama Medal at the 2026 Anglesey Urdd Eisteddfod.

The Drama Medal is awarded for an original script for a short play of between 15 and 30 minutes for one, two, or three performers. Glain won the award for her short play ‘Tishe Plant,’ (Do you want Children), which explores the lives and experiences of two young people in a witty, honest and relevant way.

Responding to the news of her success, Llwyd said: “I’m still in shock, to tell the truth. I can’t believe it. The response has been amazing. It is an honour to win an award like this, especially as the short play has been published by Gwasg y Stamp. The day of the ceremony was a very special one, and I had the opportunity to meet people whom I admire greatly, including the judges Mared Llywelyn and Gareth Evans-Jones.”

The play

The play, which is set in a Boots pharmacy on Queen Street in the centre of Cardiff, follows Martha and Efan as they wait for the ‘morning-after pill’ after a night at a gig in Clwb Ifor Bach where the band Pys Melyn were performing. The play discusses subjects such as contraceptive rights, physical image and family influence through their conversations, addressing current issues in a light-hearted and accessible way.

Llwyd, who is a former student of the University Trinity Saint David said: “I was inspired by listening to everyday conversations between people and thinking about their stories and their opinions on current issues. It was also important for me to use the evening after the characters left the Pys Melyn gig in the Clwb as the setting for the play, because as a band they feel like such a ‘staple’ for young Welsh people my age.”

As part of the award, Llwyd will have professional development opportunities with Theatr Cymru and the BBC.

She added: “The award has given me a big boost to develop my writing. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Theatr Cymru and the BBC.”

Support at university

Llwyd said that her time on the BA Performing course at UWTSD helped her to lay the foundations for her creative work.

She said: “I was fortunate to study writing modules as part of the course, and that was a very important start for me. There was an opportunity to create and perform new work, and I began to understand how important the development process and the research and development phases are in creating theatre.”

She also praised the support she received from the lecturers:“There was constant encouragement to be creative and to develop a unique voice. Even since graduating in 2024, I’ve received messages of support and congratulations from my lecturers, which has meant a lot.”

Angharad Lee, UWTSD’s BA Perfformio and BA Theatr Gerddorol Programme Manager, said:“It is a great pleasure to see Glain doing so well. She was a student full of heart, and I hope that the skills she gained through her collaborative and independent project with us at UWTSD gave her the confidence and motivation to write and believe in herself.”

The future

Since graduating, Glain has been building a diverse career in the arts and media. She has worked as a researcher, has acted in a new comedy pilot, and has been involved in rehearsals for a new production by Cwmni Theatr yr Urdd and Theatr Cymru called Calon. She has also performed on major stages such as Tafwyl and the National Eisteddfod of Wales with the band Diffiniad.

Looking to the future, she is keen to continue developing her career as a writer and performer. Llwyd said: “I would like to continue writing scripts and have more opportunities to perform. I enjoy writing comedy, and I would be in my element working on a programme like Saturday Night Live in the future!”