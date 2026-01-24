Pod of Wales: Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Esyllt Sears return for third series

Stephen Price

Two of Wales’ brightest comedy stars are inviting listeners along for the ride as they hit the road for a third series of their comedy travel podcast, Pod of Wales.

Pod of Wales provides an entertaining lift and showcases the best that Cymru has to offer visitors keen on enjoying some of Wales’ most special ‘hidden gems.’

Kiri , star of Have I Got News For You and QI, hosts with co-presenter friend Esyllt Sears, who regularly features on BBC Radio 4 and 4 Extra, said: “I think this is my favourite season to date! Although I say that every season. We have the best time travelling to beautiful places. This is the best gig in the world. I’ve rebooked at some of the places we’ve discovered on our tour for this series, because they are so special.

“There are far too many highlights to mention, but our food and drink spots were excellent. I had never been to Albert Hall, Swansea’s food hall, and loved it. There are so many treats featured in this series. Some of these places I thought I knew and they totally blew me away. I saw a whole new side to these places during this series.”

Pod of Wales features castles galore, takes in the UK’s only Prime Ministerial library Gladstone’s Library and the glorious Hawarden Estate in a Flintshire to Denbighshire episode. A Welsh language episode is dedicated to Ynys Enlli and the Llŷn Peninsula, which is especially magical for Esyllt because, ‘you’re never far from the sea.’ It’s also where Wales’ own Thelma and (L)louise enjoy a ceramics class while treehouse glamping at Glampio Coed, Abersoch.

The comedians reveal insider intel on often untapped destinations and experiences through their inimitably infectious chat. Where best to spend Wales’ different seasons? Check. Packing essentials for a break in Wales? Kiri and Esyllt have you sorted.

They combine the nostalgia of childhood trips and holidays with a very grown-up, boujee dinner in Portmeirion and a superlative stay at Cardigan’s Albion Hotel.

From culture to cuisine, no stone’s left unturned and no corner of Cymru unexplored. Kiri and Esyllt introduce uniquely Welsh terms and phraseology and chat with many of Wales’ one-off characters. From a trained blacksmith turned basket maker / grower of willow to a spoon whittler specialist in kitchen utensils, this is a riot across the regions, offering itinerary inspo for food and drink, arts and craft or wet and wild outdoor pursuits.

Esyllt shared: “I already know that Wales is the best and most beautiful country in the world, but throughout this series, Kiri and I are constantly discovering more reasons why this is.

“What I thought was a butter blancmange at Chapters restaurant in Hay was, in fact, cubed Marmite butter. Either way, it was outstanding. We had a wonderful ceramics workshop in our treehouse in Abersoch. There are too many highlights to mention really. Have a listen and come join us for the ride!”

Episode guide

Flintshire to Denbighshire

Featuring Gladstone’s Library, Llangollen’s historic The Corn Mill pub, followed by climbing and abseiling with The Bearded Men and a visit to Ruthin.

Ynys Enlli & Llŷn Peninsula

A Welsh language episode featuring Pen Llŷn Marine Mammal Project, Nwdl in Abersoch, Glampio Coed, St Hywyn Church, Gwesty Tŷ Newydd and Plas Carmel.

Preseli Hills & Cwm Gwaun

Featuring Pentre Ifan, Carnedd Meibion Owen, Gwaun Valley, Dyffryn Arms Pub, Dinas Mountain, lunch in Tafarn Sinc, Rosebush and staying at Llys Meddyg taking in Newport Beach, lunch at the Canteen and e-biking around the beautiful area.

Swansea & Gower

Featuring Swansea Albert Hall, Glynn Vivian Gallery and a tour of Penderyn Swansea Copperworks Distillery. Kiri and Esyllt sample surfing in Caswell Bay, El Pescador Restaurant and Bar and a walk from Gower Heritage Centre to Three Cliffs Bay.

Hay-on-Wye

Featuring: Market Day in Hay, bookshops and fine dining at Chapters.

Listen to Pod of Wales on your usual podcast platforms now.

For further information, contact Lydia Lambert on [email protected]