Poem on a Sunday: Blodhårig Vågor (Bloody-Haired Waves)

We conclude our series of poems by Sarah Persson, each one illustrated by local artists in Llantwit Major. Today’s poem is accompanied by a specially created work by Ginnie Bateman.

This poem moves from the Swedish and Welsh landscapes, to the sea. According to Norse mythology, the waves were all sisters with amazing names such as Hronn the Towering, Bloody Hair and Billow.

I thought this was such an exciting fact that I really wanted to write about it.

At the bottom of the sea was Ran, goddess of the sea. Ran’s hall was thought to be where the souls of those who had died at sea would go. This is also a love poem – one that is far removed from ancient mythology.

Blodhårig Vågor (Bloody-Haired Waves)

The hurling, heaving

ink-thrown sea, sobs in our

submerging ears.

Above us

Hronn the Towering cuts

into the ocean’s naked breast,

tearing through her sisters –

Bloody Hair, Billowing

swelling between us.

The light that night was purple;

a poet turning himself

inside out, his bones splintering

as someone drops a tray of glasses.

In Ran’s Hall, we stand in line,

each shipwrecked pair staring,

storm-worn

but sticking together:

you

me

heads held under for years

by those bloody-haired waves.

In the noise, I carve that quiet hollow

below your shoulder

my head

meets the warmth of your chest.

