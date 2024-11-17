Poem on a Sunday: Blodhårig Vågor (Bloody-Haired Waves)
We conclude our series of poems by Sarah Persson, each one illustrated by local artists in Llantwit Major. Today’s poem is accompanied by a specially created work by Ginnie Bateman.
This poem moves from the Swedish and Welsh landscapes, to the sea. According to Norse mythology, the waves were all sisters with amazing names such as Hronn the Towering, Bloody Hair and Billow.
I thought this was such an exciting fact that I really wanted to write about it.
At the bottom of the sea was Ran, goddess of the sea. Ran’s hall was thought to be where the souls of those who had died at sea would go. This is also a love poem – one that is far removed from ancient mythology.
Blodhårig Vågor (Bloody-Haired Waves)
The hurling, heaving
ink-thrown sea, sobs in our
submerging ears.
Above us
Hronn the Towering cuts
into the ocean’s naked breast,
tearing through her sisters –
Bloody Hair, Billowing
swelling between us.
The light that night was purple;
a poet turning himself
inside out, his bones splintering
as someone drops a tray of glasses.
In Ran’s Hall, we stand in line,
each shipwrecked pair staring,
storm-worn
but sticking together:
you
me
heads held under for years
by those bloody-haired waves.
In the noise, I carve that quiet hollow
below your shoulder
my head
meets the warmth of your chest.
