Poem on Sunday: (1) missed call 19:35

Imogen Davies

(1) missed call 19:35

you far flung farmhouse

forked telephone wire

slithering in the grass

under wind’s touch

screaming distance

no one’s picking up

doors shut

lock’s rust

keyhole catches

light struck

a beam of floating dust

into – the hollow of a tree

i see sound

the wood rings

and rings and rings

cracking out the bark

i hear dark

the crunch of faded paint to flakes

like leaves as seasons circulate

cradled on the cusp

a leaf crisps an ice crust

and you –

weathered stone

deaf to dragging echoes

unhooked home

may survive in flesh and in bone

but dissolve

in mist

mist

missed –

Imogen Davies is a 24-year-old Welsh writer and creative from Aberystwyth. With a bilingual upbringing in Welsh and English, she went on to study an undergraduate degree in French, Spanish, and Catalan at Durham University while currently undertaking a Masters in Modernist Literature at the University of Edinburgh. Her first self-published collection, DISTANCES (2024), explores modern relationships, the natural world and her Welsh identity, as discussed on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru. Named as one of sixty New Welsh Poets by Poetry Wales, her work has appeared both online and in print in various literary magazines, such as New Welsh Review and Acumen Young Poets, among others. Find out more about Imogen here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

