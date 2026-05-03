Poem on Sunday: Andrew Holden

Andrew Holden’s found poem finds inspiration in listening to the live commentary of one long innings of a T20 IPL match.

Back over his head

Easy as, for six

Flick of the fingers was met with a flick off the wrist

Doesn’t want to give width

Double blow here

Just a little tickle there

He has to go for 17

The skipper comes out to the middle

What a way to start

Two is the call and they’ll get it easy

Tight on the off stump

They can ill afford this

Sometimes a gully

When you’re on top

When you’re on a roll

Not only a slip

The captain gets everybody else

Maybe a slip

Oh, well struck

After six it’s six

Also in red hot form

Somebody who’s got a bit of a golden arm

They just need something

And against Sunrisers

You see the grip

To try to pick it up

You can’t really see the fingers

And then transfers it very late

He’s comfortable with his grip

That’s what they’ve done well in the chase

And he covers it with the left hand

Down the track, that’s huge

This was a massive hit

This one was too full

Good placement again

It’s his job now and his maturity

It hit the glove

Putting one down

Trial by spin

Going around the globe

This is proving expensive

It’s a cruel game

Things just don’t get it from here

Where do they get it from

Get down. Boom Boom

What’s going to give here

Just waiting, just checking

Ooh that tells you the story

Looking for inspiration

It’s not easy for him

Let’s finish this and get it over the line

There’s another boundary

They just look a little flat to me

Hard for the spinners

The Kings are 130 for 2 now.

This has been excellent again so far

To this excellent pair

Time to play fearlessly

He’s too good not to

He is magnificent

Finding the boundary so easily at the moment

Just skidding off

They follow the team

And it’s brought smiles to many faces

Created belief

What a beautiful shot but it’s right in the slot

There’s a long way to go

Look at their performers

Another example of it

High, long, handsome

Searching for a breakthrough

But it’s the timing again

This is a hard place to be

Smile my friend

Such a good season

The clean hitting

You’ve got to find those boundaries when you need ‘em.

Seeing them home

I am him, he says

Despondent and looking for some magic

Set the tone

Ooh, just short

Another wonderful knock

Here he is on this big stage

It looks like just a bit of a flick

Gave his team a chance

That is a beauty

Drops a sitter

Takes a hanger

Finish things off

We’re down to single figures

They sit at eight, nine and ten.

He’s ready to jump off his seat

Not out of the middle, but he’ll take it

Looking to win on a canter here

It’s only natural they’ll clap and dance

The dancing has started

In the gap

A very, very good chase.