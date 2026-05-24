Poem on Sunday: Dad by Andrew Holden
Andrew Holden’s father experienced a work-related nervous breakdown in his 50s that profoundly changed him. Holden, who was a teenager at the time, spent years fearing he might one day become “the older dad,” before later coming to appreciate the man his father had been before his breakdown: “The great socialist who loved music in all its forms. The one who gave me so much more that I am only now beginning to appreciate.”
Dad
The legacy of dad remains
It pained me in my younger days
His blood still running through my veins
The arguments that hung like chains
around my life in many ways
The legacy of dad remains
Those memories of growing pains
A growing fear that with me stays
His blood still running through my veins
He mapped my life with his terrains
the path that leads me to malaise
The legacy of dad remains
But would I sing his sad refrains
that cursed me not to sing his praise
His blood still running through my veins
As bitter mem’ry slowly drains
a kinder sweeter man replays
The legacy of dad remains
His blood still running through my veins
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