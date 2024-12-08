Poem on Sunday: Dear Godfather

Sophie Buchaillard

Children have their own perspective on the world. It is difficult to explain to my own children what it was like, growing up in the 1980s, when the AIDS crisis started.

The irrational fear and hatred that grasped people, and the impact it had on communities that acted as scapegoats. I lost my godfather to the virus.

Years later, I was compelled to write this poem to bear witness.

Dear Godfather

The picture you took

stands on the bedside table

like a constant reminder.

One portrait. Innocent family

day at the beach, blurred

like a sand storm.

You, who captured

reels of coiled bodies

from Dakar to N’Djamena,

your soft gaze, seeping

quietly into men’s hearts,

like a death sentence.

It was hard

to see,

your perspective.

On your last visit,

you looked

like a grey man,

skin tinged yellow,

wrapped around

brittle bones.

Acquired fears spread rumours

I was too young to understand.

Dad murmured into my ear:

Stéphane is gone.

Erased by a sickness

they said, only affected

young men. He pulled

me onto his lap, and we cried.

