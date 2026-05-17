Poem on Sunday: Dreamtime of Another Home
Poet Andrew Holden is an Australian citizen, having lived and worked in the country for a few years. Though in love with it, he is “very conscious that it’s not our land and the way it was acquired and colonised is shameful.”
Staring out of his kitchen window into a very rich and stunning sunset one recent evening, whilst listening to a “fantastic” album called History Has A Heartbeat, which features the didgeridoo playing of William Barton, he began to feel homesick for the only other place he’d call home.
Andrew Holden
Evening sun fills the kitchen window
Old South Wales
Comfortable and easy
Eyes closed, lids a blood orange glow in my skull
From the speaker,
strains from a distant land
Didge growl rasping swirls my mind
with heady sounds and hiraeth
for another home
East meets western sunset
And I am transported back
to where red earth dust dry fills the very core of me
with what is ancient and yearning
Not of my blood
Just touched by dreamtime long time calling
that crept into me
Scorching seeds that grew and curled
around my sense of home
The “Welcome to Country”
careless taken whole
Pinned under the Southern Cross
Shaming my mob.
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