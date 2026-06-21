Poem on Sunday: Flowers in the Window
Andrew Holden
Every house we’ve lived in, we’ve always put flowers in the window. It’s become a sort of signature and ritual for us.
The roses in the window bow and shed
their petals casting colour to the sill
too brief the time their beauty now has fled
and sad replaces joy the space they fill.
We keep the happy aspect and replace
the flowers, as the dawn reveals them spent
and morning sun will warm and light the face
of new buds bursting hues and heady scent.
A chance to show the grace that lies within
is waiting for that moment to display.
Before your petals fade and stem grows thin
let beauty bloom, it craves the light of day.
When time is called on all that I have done
will someone fill the vase to greet the sun?
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