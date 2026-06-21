Poem on Sunday: Flowers in the Window

Andrew Holden

Every house we’ve lived in, we’ve always put flowers in the window. It’s become a sort of signature and ritual for us.

The roses in the window bow and shed

their petals casting colour to the sill

too brief the time their beauty now has fled

and sad replaces joy the space they fill.

We keep the happy aspect and replace

the flowers, as the dawn reveals them spent

and morning sun will warm and light the face

of new buds bursting hues and heady scent.

A chance to show the grace that lies within

is waiting for that moment to display.

Before your petals fade and stem grows thin

let beauty bloom, it craves the light of day.

When time is called on all that I have done

will someone fill the vase to greet the sun?