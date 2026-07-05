Poem on Sunday: Force of Nature, On and On by Andrew Holden
Inspired by “Rhyfeddodau’r Wawr” (The wonders of the dawn) by R Williams Parry and the wonderful line, “grass crowbars”. I’ve long thought that we’re not killing the planet, just the conditions that allow us to exist on it.
The tarmac on the path before me
bulges with a latent strength.
Trosolion y glaswellt.
Nature unrepentant,
phenomenal, the slender grass stem
shoulders strong to push aside
and shuffle off this virus Man
For all debasing ills pilled on
and on from arrogance of the clever mind,
blind to the truth that this host
will not yield to our ignorance.
So blithely on and on we strut
and strip all that sustains us from
what gave us life
and carry on and on
the human race to our oblivion.
Then earth will breathe again.
Convalescing from
a sniffle that once was Man.
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