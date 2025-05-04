Poem on Sunday: Haiku (hike-oo) from the Camino de Santiago

Julie Brominicks

1)

Him with the black hat,

Hola and gruff nod, washing

his boots in Basque rain

2)

Just these horses now,

where bear and bison bones call

from underground caves

3)

They sing their love songs;

corn buntings. Ripe and plump as

the moon that brought frost

4)

Fumbling for her phone;

so cold the nun’s hands as she

shares us on Facebook!

5)

The sky was ragged

as stork feathers the day

we heard the hoopoe

6)

Pigeons occupy

one of the straggly stork nests.

Is this not a coup?

7)

On wooden chairs

in a wooden bar we eat from

paper tablecloths

8)

Some six hundred grapes

in each bottle, so like us

the vines sleep it off

9)

I think about them

the ones left behind; friends, the

French girl, and the dead

10)

Eating up the klicks

Tip-tip tapping of the sticks

Driving is for dicks

11)

To feel sad like this

while flocking petals presume

to float like snow

12)

From inside the church

bird anthems are heard and a

tractor spreading prayers

13)

Beneath our feet are

small ants and in line behind

some tiny pilgrims

14)

At the journey’s end

I looked up and saw a gull

showing me the way

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

