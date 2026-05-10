Poem on Sunday: High Street Fog by Andrew Holden
Andrew Holden
Hushed and damped down
We walk with upturned collar, branches dripping
And push the quiet night foggy air aside
Pressing on through unfamiliar paths
A thousand times strolled and rushed
And dog-sniff ambled
Now cloaked and cast as rare character
Then scenes projected stop us dead
As star-burst street lamps fan from bare branch trees
Bar-code patterns into the night
Misted messages that demand you stop and stare
At sights of beauty in the mundane
Suburban streets dressed as old masters
Heavy with the velvet misty drapes but lightened new
Tomorrow’s dull dun Mac will, once again,
Grey the roads that Brigadoon
Once in a foggy night, catch the eye
And tell the tale that fair of face
Is sometimes held
By light and air
And circumstance
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