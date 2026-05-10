Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Poem on Sunday: High Street Fog by Andrew Holden

10 May 2026 1 minute read
Image: Andrew Holden

Andrew Holden

Hushed and damped down

We walk with upturned collar, branches dripping

And push the quiet night foggy air aside

Pressing on through unfamiliar paths

A thousand times strolled and rushed

And dog-sniff ambled

Now cloaked and cast as rare character

 

Then scenes projected stop us dead

As star-burst street lamps fan from bare branch trees

Bar-code patterns into the night

Misted messages that demand you stop and stare

At sights of beauty in the mundane

Suburban streets dressed as old masters

Heavy with the velvet misty drapes but lightened new

 

Tomorrow’s dull dun Mac will, once again,

Grey the roads that Brigadoon

Once in a foggy night, catch the eye

And tell the tale that fair of face

Is sometimes held

By light and air

And circumstance

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.