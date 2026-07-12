Poem on Sunday: I Need a Drink! by Andrew Holden
Andrew Holden
The cooling draughts drown woes at end of day
and I’m light-headed, soaring from first sip.
The swimming senses beg my hand to stay
around the glass, not straying far from lip.
Then sinking in the amniotic pool
of numbing, dumbing, liquid cotton wool.
I know full well it takes me for a fool
but helpless, now that common sense is dull
And so, I prop the bar or raid the fridge,
ignoring morning promises that pled
today would be the last time that the edge
was taken off when quafftide’s thirst is fed
So once again I sit with glass in hand
and failing yet again to make a stand.
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