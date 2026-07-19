Poem on Sunday: In English, I’m Not a Fan
Andrew Holden
When complicated structures form the plan
and twist my English tongue in contrived verse,
I must confess that I am not a fan.
Across a fourteen-century-long span,
the bards have found the beauty to traverse;
when complicated structures form the plan.
So picking up the baton then, I ran
and stumbled over consonants and worse;
I must confess that I am not a fan.
The elegance that lifts the heart of man
in Saesneg is not easy to coerce;
when complicated structures form the plan.
This challenge that I set and then began
to craft my words has now become a curse;
I must confess that I am not a fan.
Cynghanedd from the pens of those who can
use mother-tongue, the language to converse;
when complicated structures form the plan,
I must confess that I am not a fan.
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A thoughtful, educational piece and a reminder of the full beauty of our nations’ language of which many of us were robbed.