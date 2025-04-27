Poem on Sunday: John Evans of Llandrillo yn Rhos

Imogen Clout

He’d fathomed there was something strange

as the net came in – a shift,

the weight all wrong. He guessed a seal,

or porpoise, something

that would fetch a price – toys

for the children, a dress-length

for his wife.

And then it rose

dripping and shrieking, gull cries

to rend his heart.

Hairs clotted

the mesh, copper and gold wire

and under, was it skin or scales?

Shimmer and slick, the bloom on

buried glass. Eyes blurred,

he heaved it on the deck.

He saw her fingers then

curved through the net – her face

with two green pools of eyes, salt wet

with fear.

Kneeling he unravelled

smelt the brine and tang, felt her shagreen

muscles tense and glimpsed at last

her fabled breasts, seductive curves

to call men to their doom.

What price

for such a one? The fairground showmen

with their greedy gold lined up.

He thought of feather beds

and fires, and salves to ease

his cracking hands.

‘Mercy, oh set me free.’ Her thin voice

begged. ‘Would you cut your daughter

from her home? Oh, show me pity,

gentle man.’ Her tears fell like pearls.

The visions slipped, he took her in his arms.

The net had cut her, coral beads

fell on the boards. ‘One kiss?’

he asked. Her mouth was kelp and prawn

beneath his lips, wild and glassy cold.

‘Go well.’ He lifted her, her tail kicked

and the waves took her, swallowing

their own.

Fishermen’s tales, he thought.

The one that got away. They’ll all

scoff if I breathe a word, scorn the fool

who chucked a fortune back. But in the net

her hairs were golden wires, and scattered

pearls and coral beads were nestled in its loops.

PART II

He hung one pearl in his ear, for luck

and had the rest strung for his wife –

her Sunday best. Years passed,

the moons and tides rolled on,

fish filled his nets, his children throve.

A mother-of-pearl dawn –

he sailed in gentle winds out on the bay.

The net skeined out. A screech!

A scrabbling at the hull. She rises

from the swell, green-gold, her hair

streams wild. Her small hands grasp

the rudder.

‘I come to save you,

as you once saved me. Flee, flee

the gathering storm. Its fury spares

no boat or man.’ His outstretched hand

touches her shoulder, feels its icy gloss –

the sudden memory within his arms,

the hollowing out of loss, the stab of grief.

He grabs – but she has slipped, and the boat turns

as though she’s got a whale to shove.

Something clatters on the deck – her comb.

He spares no sail, and races for the shore

as at his back the purple clouds amass.

The haven opens as the wind arrives

smashing the waves to hills.

On the quay

John kneels in prayer, a thankful man

who knows of mercy’s reciprocity.

His wife and children clasp him close,

their horrid visions of the poorhouse gone.

They bar the door against the wind and rain.

Later, in the sweet cave of the counterpane

he tells his wife the tale, and wraps

her tender fingers round the mermaid’s comb.

