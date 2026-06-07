Poem on Sunday: The Dig by Andrew Holden
Andrew Holden’s latest villanelle was inspired by the architectural dig conducted by Cardiff University on the Globe Field behind St Illtud’s church in Llantwit Major.
The earth beneath our feet’s a door
Behind it are a thousand rooms
With stories of those gone before
Of lives lived out in days of yore
Their secrets held in muddy tombs
The earth beneath our feet’s a door
We open, hoping to explore
And marvel that a bone attunes
With stories of those gone before
Or call to question local lore
With evidence that now impugns
The earth beneath our feet’s a door
Unlocked and pushed to see the more
Our song of history resumes
With stories of those gone before
With artefacts from daily chore
The archaeologist assumes
The earth beneath our feet’s a door
With stories of those gone before.
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