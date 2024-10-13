Poem on Sunday: Uncle David by Sarah Persson

Sarah Persson

Today’s poem is inspired by an article written by a historian who writes about the Vale of Glamorgan, Graham Loveluck-Edwards.

In it Graham writes that during the 18th century, superstitious sailors and their families could pay for the wind to blow in the desired direction. This would help protect them sailors from storms and also increase their fishing haul.

One of the men who offered this service was called ‘Ewythr Dewi’ or ‘Uncle David’. He lived in Barry Island.

Many of us have had chips stolen by seagulls there, and it is an interesting fact that seagulls fly inland before a storm comes. They do this to avoid the bad weather as they can sense the changing air pressure.

Ewythr Dewi takes a penny from the sailors’ wives to change the wind,

but Ewythr Dewi has turned his hat too late,

the storm is on its way.

The seagulls

are flying inland.

Autumn wind runs through

the trees outside fishermen’s windows,

leaves glitter.

Wives on the shoreline

their hair wind-whisked

paid their penny

to bring their boys home.

Their weeping will be apple leaves

rubbed together into rain.

Autumn dragons

are surging fire into trees,

burnt orange on branches

not bright enough

to guide the boats back.

Wooden bows of fishing boats

lawless,

crash through the waves off Barry.

Leaves, husbands, sons,

all the pennies gone,

spill

spin

swell in the storm’s grasp… and the gulls are silent.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

