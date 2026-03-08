Poet announces residency to support UK City of Culture bid

Ben Isaac-Evans

A celebrated poet from north Wales has announced an eight-week residency at a local theatre, marking a significant cultural moment during the venue’s 100th year.

Running two days per week between May and July, the residency will see Wrecsam poet Evrah Rose based at the Stiwt Theatre in Rhosllanerchrugog, working on a new body of writing while collaborating with the local community.

The initiative is supported by Wrecsam2029 and forms part of wider efforts to champion literature, creativity and cultural engagement across the region.

During her time at The Stiwt, Evrah will focus on developing 12 new poetic works in collaboration with NEW Sinfonia, which will be published and performed at a later date.

Alongside her personal creative development the residency will emphasise community participation, particularly among young people aged 11–13, shaping a lasting artistic legacy within the theatre itself.

In partnership with local graphic artist Ellie Humphries, Evrah will lead workshops with local children to design and create a permanent wall poetry installation within the theatre.

The project will contribute to the ongoing transformation of The Stiwt, bridging theatre, poetry and visual art while giving young people the opportunity to see their words become part of the building’s fabric.

Evrah Rose said: “Residencies can be career-changing. They allow you time to focus on your craft whilst highlighting you as an artist.

“I’m so grateful to both the Stiwt and Wrecsam2029 for supporting me in this way. It’s so important to lay roots like this for upcoming artists and writers, so they too can not only enjoy, but also benefit from such initiatives.

“I couldn’t be prouder of everything I am achieving, and this is a huge accomplishment. I cannot wait to start the workshopping with local children and shaping the future of the Stiwt via our mighty pens and paint brushes. Here’s to you, Wrecsam!”

Barry Westland, Artistic Director of The Stiwt Theatre, said: “Having Evrah here working on poetry and involving the community helps me begin to have the conversations with our community that The Stiwt Theatre is a place for development and exploration.

“Evrah’s work has the power to inspire another generation of creatives, and we want to help support her to support others.”

A cultural landmark in Wrecsam, the Stiwt Theatre celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026 and said that through the residency and other projects it ensures that, a century on, it remains a “vibrant space for creativity, exploration and inspiration.”

Culture Bid Director Amanda Evans added: “It’s wonderful to have a talented poet Evrah in post doing a residency at such an important venue which is central to Wrexham’s cultural heritage and identity, especially during the venue’s 100th Anniversary. A big thank you to Evrah and the team at The Stiwt for enabling this to happen.”

The residency will culminate in a celebratory end-of-residency open evening, showcasing the completed wall installation and featuring performances from participating children and invited local poets.

For more information on the Wrecsam2029 campaign, visit their site.